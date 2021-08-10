Outside of Reddit-Driven Push, Nothing to Propel Naked Brand Stock

In the long term, the company needs to show strong fundamentals or promise of stronger fundamentals in the future for its stock to go up. The company hasn't been able to provide any solid case for an upside in the future yet apart from future acquisition plans. Finding accretive acquisition targets and integrating them isn't going to be an easy task. Given the company’s weak fundamental performance historically, there isn't much credibility to the claim that it could make a significant turnaround through the deployment of cash for acquisitions.