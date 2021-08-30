Hurricane Ida Will Have Less Economic Impact Than Katrina

As Hurricane Ida battles down on Louisiana, Americans could see the storm’s economic impact on gas and oil prices. Ida's impact should be much less than Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Louisiana supplies much of the nation's oil and gas.

According to the Energy Information Administration, there are 17 oil refineries in Louisiana that account for about one-fifth of the country’s refining capacity. The Colonial Pipeline, which is used to transport gasoline to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast, is right in Ida’s path.

Before the storm made landfall on Aug. 29, most offshore platforms and floating rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuated. Over 95 percent of oil production and almost 94 percent of gas production in the Gulf was closed down until the storm passed, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said in a statement.

ExxonMobil has three facilities in the Gulf Coast region in Baytown, Beaumont, and Baton Rouge. Although the Baytown and Beaumont refineries and chemical complexes continued operating normally, the company shut down the Baton Rouge facility.

“We are working with our independent distributors and wholesale fuels customers to help meet consumer demand for fuel. We appreciate the patience of those impacted by this situation and will keep you informed as the situation evolves,” ExxonMobil said in an Aug. 29 statement.

In the days before the storm hit, the oil company produced 6.5 million gallons of fuel from the Baton Rouge facility.

