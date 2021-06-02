Will There Be a Beef Shortage After the JBS Cyber Attack?

You might have noticed that there's a chicken shortage after the moratorium on half-price wing night at your favorite restaurant. Now, there might be a beef shortage —but this one's more akin to the infamous gas shortage stemming from the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

What to know about the JBS beef supplier cyber attack

JBS is an international meat supplier mainly operating in South America, North America, and Australia. The U.S. accounts for about 50 percent of all of JBS's revenue. Much like the Colonial Pipeline attack, JBS says that the ransomware attack on its U.S. operations stems from Russia.

The attack came during Memorial Day weekend and led to the shutdown of every JBS plant in the U.S. Globally, the company saw 20 percent of its production capabilities close temporarily. The U.S. Department of Agriculture responded to the shutdown by requesting amped up capacity from other facilities to help alleviate the strain on the supply chain as a whole.

JBS is slowly restarting facilities following the attack, but it isn't clear whether the company has negotiated with the attackers or if it was able to protect its systems without the need for ransom.