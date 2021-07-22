Will the Senate Pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan?

In a move reminiscent of the second COVID-19 stimulus package that took about 10 months to pass, on July 21, the Senate Republicans shut down the current bipartisan infrastructure bill that's been in the works since President Biden's inauguration day.

With bipartisan backing, the infrastructure plan has evolved since Biden first introduced it. However, it hasn't changed enough to satisfy Senate Republicans. Is another vote on the horizon, and will it actually pass this time around?

That's just what Republicans outside of the infrastructure circle did. They set an end to the current debate as a way to buy time for additional renovations to the infrastructure plan. This is Biden's paramount agenda , and getting it passed will be of utmost concern for the president.

On July 21, the vote was something called a "cloture vote." According to Senate.gov , "cloture is the only procedure by which the Senate can vote to set an end to a debate without also rejecting the bill."

What's in the latest iteration of the infrastructure bill?

When Biden first introduced the infrastructure bill, it was worth a healthy $2 trillion for the first phase. The investments would be injected into American communities over the course of a decade.

Months later, that same plan has been transformed into a $1 trillion package and bipartisan lawmakers are still working out the kinks.

In the bill's latest iteration, there's a reservation of $579 billion in new spending on public works projects like roads and broadband. The government would allocate the funding in this package over the course of five years.

