Joe Biden Had Been on the Job for 6 Months? Here's What He's Accomplished so Far

President Joe Biden laid out what he has done for the U.S. economy in his first six months in a speech at the White House on July 19. Biden said that his American Rescue Plan is “just one example of how we’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”

“We’ve brought this economy back from the brink,” Biden said during his speech. “And we designed our strategy not only to provide for a temporary boost, but to lay the foundation for a long-term boom that brings everyone along.”

Here are some of the president’s other remarks from his speech on July 19.