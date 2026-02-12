ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'

CEO Brian Moynihan negated the concerns of a K-shaped economy, claiming January spending is up.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Bank of America CEO talking to the press (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
Bank of America CEO talking to the press (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is optimistic about the economy despite retail sales flatlining in December last year. In an interview with CNBC, the CEO negated the concerns of a K-shaped economic slump, citing the bank's real-time data that suggests January spending was up by nearly 5%. Moynihan expressed that the numbers align with strong economic growth, and as soon as the "regulatory pendulum" settles down in the middle, there is potential for a boom. 

Screenshot showing Brian Moynihan speaking during the interview (Image source: YouTube/CNBC Television)
Screenshot showing Brian Moynihan speaking during the interview (Image source: YouTube/CNBC Television)

As per the Commerce Department's report on December retail sales, consumer activity slowed down in the holiday season as growth remained flat following a meagre 0.6% increase in November. While economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected to see growth of 0.4% for the last month of the year, the figure fell well short of expectations, according to CNBC. Following the report, economists adjusted their view of the economy, with Ernst & Young’s Gregory Daco calling it a “paradox,” where headline figures are masking polarization, while low and middle-income families are struggling to make ends meet. 

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan  (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

However, Moynihan's take is a significant break from the bearish view. He made a broader point, telling CNBC that the market is taking a myopic view and people are fixating on a single data point that came in below expectations. He suggested that instead of focusing on weak December sales numbers, the market should see the current data to gauge the state of the economy. "It was December, and we are now in mid-February," he said, before sharing that the bank's real-time data shows consumers spent $68 million in January, marking robust growth. "That is 5% more money in the economy than last January," Moynihan noted. 

Customers look over food items displayed on August 16, 2024 at the Costco branch in Colchester, Vermont. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Representative image of customers looking over food items displayed on August 16, 2024, at the Costco branch in Colchester, Vermont. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

Coming to the concerns of a K-shaped economy, Moynihan's tone was reassuring as he claimed the core insight is behavioural. He claimed that the trend of the wealthy American spending more shows that people are employed and earning more, and it further seems to be adjusting, not retreating. Earlier, Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Borthwick, told reporters that the bank wasn't seeing the K-shaped bifurcation in its data, claiming that the trends among their customers with FICO scores of below 660 looked the same as those above it. However, in the broader economy, the bifurcation remains, as according to a recent Moody’s Analytics breakdown cited by Axios, about 59% of consumer spending, the primary growth driver, comes from the top 20% of earners, which makes the economy heavily dependent on the wealthy consumers. 

Representative illustration showing a K-shaped graph (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Foxeel)
Representative illustration showing a K-shaped graph (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Foxeel)

When asked if the regulatory framework has supported the banks, Moynihan said policies have been largely favorable, and it will be great to see the pendulum settle down, as banks “reflect the economy,” which needs better regulatory balance and capital flow that will support further growth. Moynihan's views were further supported by the January job growth report, shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, on Wednesday. As per the latest data, the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs above the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 55,000, as per CNBC. Furthermore, unemployment fell to 4.3% from the record levels of 4.4% in December.

More on Market Realist:

Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management 

Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'

Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
NEWS
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
The Secretary of Health and Human Services loves the President for giving him creative liberty.
4 hours ago
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
NEWS
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
CEO Brian Moynihan negated the concerns of a K-shaped economy, claiming January spending is up.
4 hours ago
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
NEWS
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.
10 hours ago
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
1 day ago
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
NEWS
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.
1 day ago
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
NEWS
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
Economists argue that a disruption in the supply chain could cause a pandemic-like effect in automotive industry
1 day ago
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
NEWS
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
1 day ago
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
NEWS
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
Steve Rattner argues that the tariffs have hurt the U.S. but not slowed down the Chinese economy.
1 day ago
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
NEWS
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
While the White House is parading the hefty tax returns, the political payoff may be disappointing
2 days ago
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
NEWS
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
Governor Mike DeWine cautioned that the sales tax could go up to 20% to make up for the lost revenue
2 days ago
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
NEWS
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
Trump reportedly muzzled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, costing Americans billions in relief
2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
Harvey issued a stern warning to the contestants, once the burn kicked in.
2 days ago
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
NEWS
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
Minute Maid’s existing frozen concentrate range comes in many exciting flavors such as orange juice, lemonade, and more.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a trip to Canada — but he'll just end up going home
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a trip to Canada — but he'll just end up going home
The room burst into laughter as soon as the prize was revealed.
5 days ago
Nearly 100 million households may get extra $1,000 in tax refunds — see if you qualify
NEWS
Nearly 100 million households may get extra $1,000 in tax refunds — see if you qualify
The Treasury Department has also doubled the standard deduction, impacting 90% of taxpayers.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge
Harvey couldn't believe some of the answers that the Peele family came up with.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 to tricky puzzle — fans call it 'quite a tough one'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 to tricky puzzle — fans call it 'quite a tough one'
Even host Ryan Seacrest admitted the puzzle was tricky to solve with the given letters.
5 days ago
New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed
NEWS
New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed
The bill in Oklahoma will reportedly affect thousands, including children entitled to the benefits.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left shaking after hearing the value of her tiny Tiffany purse
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left shaking after hearing the value of her tiny Tiffany purse
The guest who thought her gift would be worth $3,500, was left almost shaking in the end.
6 days ago