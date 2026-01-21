ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management

It is part of a program running from 2017 which has seen almost $7 billion in payouts.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)

In an announcement that will make several Bank of America employees happy, its CEO said that it will award $1 billion in stock to non-executive employees through its Sharing Success Program. This will equate to around a whopping 19 million shares of the company’s stock. Employees eligible for this program constitute 96% of BofA’s workforce. As far as the CEO is concerned, he believes that this will make employees feel like part owners of the company they work for.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Representative image of the BofA logo. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

CEO Brian Moynihan made the announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as per a report in Fox News. 2026 will mark the ninth year of the program, which was started in 2017 and has seen total payouts amounting to nearly $7 billion. The massive price tag for 2026 comes as a result of strong growth and financial results, as per the company. Moynihan also credited US President Donald Trump.

He said that the administration’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ helped companies believe that corporate tax rates would remain stable, which gave them the confidence to make long-term investment decisions. "The big, beautiful bill, coming effective preserves our knowledge that the tax rate is not going to change. The tax rate has been pretty consistent, and each year we've been able to make plenty of money for the shareholders," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)

"Having certainty of the tax bill is very critical for businesses to make long-term plans. Very few businesses make plans and complete them within a year. It takes time to do all of this," he added. These stock returns are provided to 96% of the bank’s employees over and above their regular compensation and incentives. In an economy that is seeing millions struggle with affordability, this must feel like welcome news for those eligible for the program.

Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan speaks briefly with reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan speaks briefly with reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

"We are proud to continue investing in our people and reinforcing a culture of shared growth and achievement," Moynihan added. He also said that the bank was working to implement Trump accounts for its employees and clients. The BofA CEO has not shied away from speaking about American politics in public. In December, he came out to say that it was crucial for the Federal Reserve to be an independent body.

Image Source: Photo by John Smith | VIEWpress |Getty Images
Representative image of the Bank of America. (Image Source: Photo by John Smith | VIEWpress |Getty Images)

President Trump has done his utmost to influence the Fed to lower rates and has even launched a tirade of verbal assault on Chair Jerome Powell. Trump will choose the next Chair of the body when Powell’s term expires in May, but Moynihan believes that no one should influence the Fed. “The markets will punish people if we don't have an independent Fed. And everybody knows that,” he said at the time.

More on Market Realist

Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay

Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt

Experts at Bank of America think we’re in a 'run-it-hot' economy — and these stocks stand out

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
The President has a desire to take control of Greenland, threatening allies with tariffs.
2 hours ago
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
It seems like the people of Denmark are replying to the US by using their own tactics.
2 hours ago
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
It is part of a program running from 2017 which has seen almost $7 billion in payouts.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant drives home in a Nissan sports car after solving tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant drives home in a Nissan sports car after solving tough puzzle
"And yes, I can want an autograph, and a new car. First car win in 2026, and it's a Nissan," a fan reacted.
11 hours ago
One US state may pay the price for Europe's backlash against Trump's Greenland tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
One US state may pay the price for Europe's backlash against Trump's Greenland tariffs
The President has threatened EU countries with tariffs, which could lead to retaliatory measures.
22 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $14,000 — all thanks to a trip down memory lane
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $14,000 — all thanks to a trip down memory lane
She travelled all the way back to 2016 to get some of her guesses spot on.
22 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' makes up for faulty ruling by giving the player another shot at winning
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' makes up for faulty ruling by giving the player another shot at winning
The contestant has automatically qualified for the 2027 Tournament of Champions.
23 hours ago
Trump's tariffs are hurting American consumers more than exporters— here's how much they're paying
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs are hurting American consumers more than exporters— here's how much they're paying
Research from Kiel Institute found foreign trade partners are bearing only 4% of the added costs.
23 hours ago
Americans splurge nearly $8.7 billion on home decor annually — all due to one key reason
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans splurge nearly $8.7 billion on home decor annually — all due to one key reason
A large percentage of people admitted to regretting impulse buys made thanks to social media.
1 day ago
Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details
The product was reportedly distributed in seven states but no illness has been reported yet.
1 day ago
Some of America’s richest are quietly leaving California — and there's one key reason behind it
ECONOMY & WORK
Some of America’s richest are quietly leaving California — and there's one key reason behind it
The absence of state income tax, in contrast to other tax havens, is a major lure for elites who live there for more than 183 days a year.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left frustrated as another contestant loses $40,000 to a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left frustrated as another contestant loses $40,000 to a tricky puzzle
"Well, a strong player tonight in the main round, but not in the bonus round. Maybe we will have a Winner tomorrow," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Treasury Chief says Supreme Court is unlikely to overrule Trump's ‘signature economic policy’
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury Chief says Supreme Court is unlikely to overrule Trump's ‘signature economic policy’
Treasury chief expects judges to avoid blocking Trump’s signature tariff policy
1 day ago
Retail store closures have surged across the US — experts warn things are about to get worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retail store closures have surged across the US — experts warn things are about to get worse
More big names in retail are shutting their doors as they struggle to ensure affordability while making a profit.
2 days ago
Woman calls out Chick-fil-A over an unexpected fee added to her bill: 'It should be illegal'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman calls out Chick-fil-A over an unexpected fee added to her bill: 'It should be illegal'
A viral receipt revealed a little-known surcharge at some Chick-fil-A locations
2 days ago
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
ECONOMY & WORK
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
Troops from several European nations are currently deployed in Greenland at the moment.
3 days ago
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
ECONOMY & WORK
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
Over half of the American population polled does not believe that Trump is prioritizing the right issues.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
Drew Carey had his jaw drop in shock after the heartbreaking loss.
3 days ago
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
This will come as a relief to many Americans, but it could have consequences post-retirement.
4 days ago
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
The company did not specify what the water was contaminated with or how many it affected.
4 days ago