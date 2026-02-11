ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?

The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Representative image of the New York Exchange (Cover Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael M. Santiago)
Representative image of the New York Exchange (Cover Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

The U.S. bond plunged into chaos on Tuesday following the release of the delayed retail-sales data for December. The report showed consumer spending flatlined towards the end of the year, indicating that U.S. growth may not be as strong as previously perceived, and inflation may rise early this year. Experts are interpreting the changes in the market as a warning sign for the economy, leading to an extended rally in U.S. government debt.

NEW YORK - JULY 16: Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2002 in New York City. The Dow closed down in seven straight losing sessions, falling more than 900 points, despite some soothing words from Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan about the economy. Investor concerns over earnings and recent corporate accounting scandals contributed to eight weeks of loss. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Representative image of pedestrians walking past the New York Stock Exchange  (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Spencer Platt)

“Fears that the economy was overheating were totally misplaced,” Jay Hatfield, chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York, told Market Watch. The publication noted that the concerns peaked as recently as January when the U.S. Gross Domestic Product growth numbers were revised to 4.4% for the third quarter of 2025. At the time, experts estimated that the higher-than-expected growth would likely add to inflationary pressures and fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, which has been holding rates as of now despite the pressure by the Trump administration on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives
Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives

However, Tuesday's rally in the bond market marked an inflection point for the economy, as per the report. The bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices, which means the market-based rates decline during rallies in the maturities. Earlier this week, the benchmark 10-year yield BX: TMUBMUSD10Y returned to its previous level before expectations for stronger U.S. growth took hold in January. As per Market Watch, it fell 5.3 basis points to 4.14%, marking the lowest level in four weeks. Similarly, the rate on the 30-year bond BX: TMUBMUSD30Y dropped by 6.1 basis points to roughly 4.79%, the lowest level since January 15.

United States Treasury Department (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Douglas Rissing)
United States Treasury Department (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Douglas Rissing)

“The December retail sales report was ugly, with sales flat on the month versus expectations for a 0.4% gain, following a 0.6% advance in November,” EY-Parthenon Chief Economist Gregory Daco wrote in a client note on Tuesday. “While some affluent households continued to spend freely through the holidays, most consumers were far more judicious and relied increasingly on credit and savings drawdowns to sustain outlays," he explained, outlining a K-shaped economy symptom. After the December sales data came in at 8:30 am ET, the bond market outside the U.S. in the U.K., France, and Germany extended rallies as well. "The U.S. usually drives the world and, right now, the data suggests economic growth is slowing and rates are going to come down," Hatfield noted, partly attributing the European rallies to the data release. 

Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Representative customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

“We think inflation is likely to roll down hard in the first quarter and that the 10-year yield is going down well below 4%,” he noted in the Market Watch report. Even the Atlanta Fed's GDPNOW revised its growth prediction, estimating it fell to 3.7% from the earlier projection of 4.2%, on Tuesday. Similarly, the stock market finished mostly lower as well, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index falling 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively. A similar slump occurred in the U.S. Treasuries market as well following China’s latest call to curb its U.S. Treasury holdings, Bloomberg reported. Once the largest lender to the U.S. government, China has halved its treasury holdings since 2013. 

More on Market Realist:

Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'

Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'

Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
10 hours ago
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
NEWS
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.
10 hours ago
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
NEWS
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
Economists argue that a disruption in the supply chain could cause a pandemic-like effect in automotive industry
12 hours ago
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
NEWS
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
15 hours ago
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
NEWS
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
Steve Rattner argues that the tariffs have hurt the U.S. but not slowed down the Chinese economy.
17 hours ago
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
NEWS
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
While the White House is parading the hefty tax returns, the political payoff may be disappointing
1 day ago
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
NEWS
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
Governor Mike DeWine cautioned that the sales tax could go up to 20% to make up for the lost revenue
1 day ago
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
NEWS
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
Trump reportedly muzzled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, costing Americans billions in relief
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
Harvey issued a stern warning to the contestants, once the burn kicked in.
1 day ago
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
NEWS
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
Minute Maid’s existing frozen concentrate range comes in many exciting flavors such as orange juice, lemonade, and more.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a trip to Canada — but he'll just end up going home
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a trip to Canada — but he'll just end up going home
The room burst into laughter as soon as the prize was revealed.
4 days ago
Nearly 100 million households may get extra $1,000 in tax refunds — see if you qualify
NEWS
Nearly 100 million households may get extra $1,000 in tax refunds — see if you qualify
The Treasury Department has also doubled the standard deduction, impacting 90% of taxpayers.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge
Harvey couldn't believe some of the answers that the Peele family came up with.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 to tricky puzzle — fans call it 'quite a tough one'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 to tricky puzzle — fans call it 'quite a tough one'
Even host Ryan Seacrest admitted the puzzle was tricky to solve with the given letters.
4 days ago
New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed
NEWS
New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed
The bill in Oklahoma will reportedly affect thousands, including children entitled to the benefits.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left shaking after hearing the value of her tiny Tiffany purse
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left shaking after hearing the value of her tiny Tiffany purse
The guest who thought her gift would be worth $3,500, was left almost shaking in the end.
5 days ago
Southwest Airlines surprises everyone with a Super Bowl ad that pokes fun at itself
NEWS
Southwest Airlines surprises everyone with a Super Bowl ad that pokes fun at itself
The 30-second spot pays homage to the open seating policy while celebrating its new Assigned seating
5 days ago
Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant
The quirky question brought out the host’s sassy side.
5 days ago
Trump says Federal Reserve is an 'independent body' — but there's a major catch
NEWS
Trump says Federal Reserve is an 'independent body' — but there's a major catch
President Trump also spoke about the reason why he chose Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair nominee.
6 days ago
Americans to get thousands more in tax refunds this year — residents of these states are eligible
NEWS
Americans to get thousands more in tax refunds this year — residents of these states are eligible
Taxpayers in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi who paid self-employment tax can get their money back.
7 days ago