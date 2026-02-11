The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?

The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.

The U.S. bond plunged into chaos on Tuesday following the release of the delayed retail-sales data for December. The report showed consumer spending flatlined towards the end of the year, indicating that U.S. growth may not be as strong as previously perceived, and inflation may rise early this year. Experts are interpreting the changes in the market as a warning sign for the economy, leading to an extended rally in U.S. government debt.

Representative image of pedestrians walking past the New York Stock Exchange (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Spencer Platt)

“Fears that the economy was overheating were totally misplaced,” Jay Hatfield, chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York, told Market Watch. The publication noted that the concerns peaked as recently as January when the U.S. Gross Domestic Product growth numbers were revised to 4.4% for the third quarter of 2025. At the time, experts estimated that the higher-than-expected growth would likely add to inflationary pressures and fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, which has been holding rates as of now despite the pressure by the Trump administration on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives

However, Tuesday's rally in the bond market marked an inflection point for the economy, as per the report. The bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices, which means the market-based rates decline during rallies in the maturities. Earlier this week, the benchmark 10-year yield BX: TMUBMUSD10Y returned to its previous level before expectations for stronger U.S. growth took hold in January. As per Market Watch, it fell 5.3 basis points to 4.14%, marking the lowest level in four weeks. Similarly, the rate on the 30-year bond BX: TMUBMUSD30Y dropped by 6.1 basis points to roughly 4.79%, the lowest level since January 15.

United States Treasury Department (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Douglas Rissing)

“The December retail sales report was ugly, with sales flat on the month versus expectations for a 0.4% gain, following a 0.6% advance in November,” EY-Parthenon Chief Economist Gregory Daco wrote in a client note on Tuesday. “While some affluent households continued to spend freely through the holidays, most consumers were far more judicious and relied increasingly on credit and savings drawdowns to sustain outlays," he explained, outlining a K-shaped economy symptom. After the December sales data came in at 8:30 am ET, the bond market outside the U.S. in the U.K., France, and Germany extended rallies as well. "The U.S. usually drives the world and, right now, the data suggests economic growth is slowing and rates are going to come down," Hatfield noted, partly attributing the European rallies to the data release.

Representative customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

“We think inflation is likely to roll down hard in the first quarter and that the 10-year yield is going down well below 4%,” he noted in the Market Watch report. Even the Atlanta Fed's GDPNOW revised its growth prediction, estimating it fell to 3.7% from the earlier projection of 4.2%, on Tuesday. Similarly, the stock market finished mostly lower as well, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index falling 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively. A similar slump occurred in the U.S. Treasuries market as well following China’s latest call to curb its U.S. Treasury holdings, Bloomberg reported. Once the largest lender to the U.S. government, China has halved its treasury holdings since 2013.

