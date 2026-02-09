ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'

The President spoke about how GDP grew under his watch and called out Democrats over affordability.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

On paper, the American economy is doing great, growing at a strong annualized rate of 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025. It wasn't long until President Donald Trump took credit for that, but the on-ground reality is a lot different. Low and middle-income families are struggling to make ends meet, and small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. There is also a housing market crisis. But you’d never realize it if you heard the president's recent speeches.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

As per a recent report in NBC News, President Trump claimed that gross domestic product has grown by 5.6% on his watch. The truth is that the US GDP has not grown more than 5% since 2021, when the country was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump was referring to the Atlanta Fed’s projection, which has ranged as high as 5.4%.

Representative illustration showing Business and GDP growth (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Worawith Ounapeng)
Representative illustration showing Business and GDP growth (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Worawith Ounapeng)

While projections may not be the real deal, that did not stop Trump from beating his own drum yet again. “I’m very proud of it,” he said, taking a tad bit of unwarranted credit when asked about the economy. With that, the question of affordability arises, which cannot really be swept under the rug, as there are millions on the streets who are unsure of securing even their groceries next month.

Cover Image Source: Donald Trump | Getty Images | Win McNamee
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Donald Trump | Getty Images | Win McNamee)

As far as that is concerned, the President resorted to his usual trick from his political playbook and blamed the Democrats. “In the last four days, it’s only four days, the Democrats have not uttered the word ‘affordability.’ They’re the ones who caused the problem. I took over a mess in every way,” he said. These comments come after a poll that said 59% of adults disapproved of his handling of the economy so far.

During the first quarter of 2025, as per the report, is the contraction of American economic output thanks to the President’s tariff measures. However, Trump remains adamant that he has trillions of dollars in investments coming into the country in 2026. “You know, we have hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into our country. Actually, trillions — $18 trillion is being invested in our country as we speak. And there are factories and plants and thousands of businesses being built all over the country,” he claimed.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)

While it is true that Trump has secured investments in the country, or at least soft checks of investments, the White House website provides a figure of $9.6 trillion. What he claimed was almost double the amount. He also believes that these foreign companies’ factories will open during his term. “They’ll be opening up over the next year, year and a half, yeah,” he claimed.

More on Market Realist

Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year

Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'

Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
Had she taken their advice, she'd be leaving the stage $15000 richer
13 hours ago
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
ECONOMY & WORK
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
Multiple services have opened up in the country that charge people for interviews with companies.
13 hours ago
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
The President spoke about how GDP grew under his watch and called out Democrats over affordability.
15 hours ago
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
There are now eight municipalities and 21 states that implement this tax.
15 hours ago
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
ECONOMY & WORK
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
The duo has been buying tickets together for a long time and had promised to split a big prize.
16 hours ago
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
Trump allegedly made dozens of false economic claims about falling prices and inflation
16 hours ago
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
ECONOMY & WORK
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
The President argued that the cuts were aimed that getting the people out that were not necessary.
16 hours ago
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
Rising college costs and growing student debt are reshaping higher education.
19 hours ago
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
Scott Bessent said the Dow at 50,000 signals strong growth and gains for Main Street ahead
19 hours ago
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
Peter Schiff warned Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices and worsen the U.S. affordability crisis.
21 hours ago
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
For people with allergies, exposure to some of the allergic ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions.
2 days ago
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
Numbers gathered by economists show that Trump's claims in his WSJ piece are misinformed at best.
2 days ago
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
While the ownership rate rebounded after years of decline, millennials still feel cost is a hurdle.
3 days ago
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
TrumpRx costs may be as much as 80% less than normal listings, though actual savings may differ.
3 days ago
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
ECONOMY & WORK
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
The Amazon boss laid off a third of The Washington Post employees, including reporters on duty.
3 days ago
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
COSTCO
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
Members are now required to scan their membership cards simply to get inside a Costco store.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
Natalie's younger daughter Bailey couldn't hold back her tears after her mother won a grand total of $63,990.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.
4 days ago
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.
4 days ago
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
The city's law dictates that all businesses using such surveillance tech must make it public.
4 days ago