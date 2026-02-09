ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'

Scott Bessent said the Dow at 50,000 signals strong growth and gains for Main Street ahead
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

In a historic moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has surpassed 50,000 points for the first time, marking an all-time high. This follows a volatile week in the markets, characterized by a significant rebound and driven by several positive economic indicators. Consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved, contributing to market optimism, while inflation data also surpassed expectations. Analysts noted that a robust combination of factors, including investments in artificial intelligence and a resurgence in manufacturing, is driving market confidence and pushing stock prices higher. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking at the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed the situation on Fox News' Sunday Morning Features, saying, "We're seeing the industrial sectors under the market hit new highs. And in my 35- 40 years on Wall Street, that tells me—Wall Street is telling you that Main Street is about to prosper. We are seeing a big cyclical recovery. The president's agenda set the table in 2025, and now the American people are going to benefit in 2026. And that's what the stock market is telling us. The stock market lives in the future, and I think we're going to have very strong economic growth, very strong job gains, and very strong real income growth." He also predicted that Americans will gain "substantial refunds" from Trump's policies this year. "The president's plan is working. The Trump economy is delivering for the American people." 

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and President Donald Trump ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch) 

Bessent had earlier highlighted the successes of the Trump economy during the recent Senate hearing, noting strong growth and decreasing inflation, which is currently at 2.1%, close to the Federal Reserve's target. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both saw 2% and 2.2% increases, respectively, while the Dow ended the day at 50,015.67, up 2.3%. President Trump has credited his tariffs, which are at their highest levels since 1935, with helping the stock market reach historic highs. On social media, he conveyed his appreciation for the tariffs, saying they improved financial and national security. Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that even if the president's trade ideas are tough and could result in increased tariffs on different trading partners, many investors reject them.

The New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 22, 2025. Stocks saw an upward swing opening up high after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison made an announcement alongside President Trump that they will create a new company, called Stargate, to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in the U.S. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)
New York Stock Exchange (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 50,000 for the first time in History. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!" Trump posted on his Truth Social page as he celebrated the recent stock victory. He noted in another post, "The ‘Experts’ said that if I hit 50,000 on the Dow by the end of my Term, I would have done a great job, but I hit 50,000 today, three years ahead of schedule — Remember that for the Midterms, because the Democrats will CRASH the Economy!" Fox News Digital reported. 

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)

Chip stocks saw a sharp boost due to Amazon and Alphabet's increased investment in AI data centers. Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom increased by more than 7%, but Amazon's stock fell by about 7% when the company revealed a significant rise in capital expenditures. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw losses for three days, but overall market mood improved thanks to the University of Michigan's optimistic inflation expectations report. That said, worries about competition impacting margins and exorbitant valuations led to stock drops in several software companies. Nine out of the eleven S&P 500 sector indexes had gains, with information technology seeing the largest increase at almost 3.7%.

More on Market Realist 

A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years

Experts at Bank of America think we’re in a 'run-it-hot' economy — and these stocks stand out

Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
Had she taken their advice, she'd be leaving the stage $15000 richer
13 hours ago
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
ECONOMY & WORK
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
Multiple services have opened up in the country that charge people for interviews with companies.
13 hours ago
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
The President spoke about how GDP grew under his watch and called out Democrats over affordability.
15 hours ago
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
There are now eight municipalities and 21 states that implement this tax.
15 hours ago
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
ECONOMY & WORK
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
The duo has been buying tickets together for a long time and had promised to split a big prize.
16 hours ago
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
Trump allegedly made dozens of false economic claims about falling prices and inflation
16 hours ago
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
ECONOMY & WORK
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
The President argued that the cuts were aimed that getting the people out that were not necessary.
16 hours ago
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
Rising college costs and growing student debt are reshaping higher education.
19 hours ago
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
Scott Bessent said the Dow at 50,000 signals strong growth and gains for Main Street ahead
19 hours ago
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
Peter Schiff warned Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices and worsen the U.S. affordability crisis.
21 hours ago
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
For people with allergies, exposure to some of the allergic ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions.
2 days ago
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
Numbers gathered by economists show that Trump's claims in his WSJ piece are misinformed at best.
2 days ago
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
While the ownership rate rebounded after years of decline, millennials still feel cost is a hurdle.
3 days ago
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
TrumpRx costs may be as much as 80% less than normal listings, though actual savings may differ.
3 days ago
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
ECONOMY & WORK
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
The Amazon boss laid off a third of The Washington Post employees, including reporters on duty.
3 days ago
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
COSTCO
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
Members are now required to scan their membership cards simply to get inside a Costco store.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
Natalie's younger daughter Bailey couldn't hold back her tears after her mother won a grand total of $63,990.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.
4 days ago
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.
4 days ago
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
The city's law dictates that all businesses using such surveillance tech must make it public.
4 days ago