A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years

Over the last three years, the stock market has grown significantly; the S&P 500 has gained 24%, 23%, and 16% annually.

The stock market marked a strong comeback in 2026, with the Dow Jones rising over 600 points and crossing the 49,000 threshold for the first time. Thus, marking a significant moment only seen twice in 153 years. This surge is linked to increased optimism following significant announcements in Venezuela, positively influencing several key sectors, including energy and financial stocks. Expectations for the future are marked with cautious optimism, particularly regarding potential investments from U.S. oil companies to help revitalize Venezuela's oil infrastructure, although concerns about regime stability remain, Fox News reported.

Person monitoring stocks (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alistair Berg)

Over the last three years, the stock market has grown significantly; the S&P 500 has gained 24%, 23%, and 16% annually, as investors have been keen on backing potential developments, particularly in technology industries such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Additionally, the Federal Reserve is being pushed into reducing interest rates, the perks of which can boost corporate growth by lowering borrowing costs and reflecting consumer spending, which indirectly benefits customer-driven industries. Investopedia reported that major stock indexes increased significantly in the first full trading week of 2026, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 2.3%, the Nasdaq by 1.9%, and the S&P 500 by 1.6%. Over the year-to-date trading days, the Dow shows a total increase of 3.0%, the Nasdaq 1.8%, and the S&P 500 0.8%.

Stock chart (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Witthaya Prasongsin)

CNBC reported that Nvidia, Broadcom, and Lumentum Holdings were ranked as the best stocks by analyst Vijay Rakesh, who called Lam Research a "key outperformer." He cautioned against xEV/Autos/SiC/Analog and PC/handsets while highlighting the key industries for 2026E in a client note: AI Accelerators and WFE, Optical, and memory (DRAM/NAND). According to Rakesh, new releases, including future Gemini launches and the increasing use of massive language models in enterprise workflows, will likely benefit AI accelerators.

“We see potential for a strong 1H26E as AI spend, WFE, and memory cycles all expected to remain strong, powering tier1/2 CSP, enterprise/sovereign AI server ramps. Into 2H26E, we see potential challenges with 1) higher volatility around new product launches/ramps with Rubin/ MI400, 2) US midterm elections (11/3/2026), and 3) slower Fed rate cuts,” he stated.

Traders on the floor of NYSE (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

The market’s current optimism is reflected in the S&P 500 Shiller CAPE ratio, which stands at an elevated 39, reminiscent of valuations during the dot-com glory days. History shows that soaring valuations often precede market declines, hinting at a possible downturn in 2026. However, this may merely lead to a short-lived pullback rather than a prolonged slump. Investors should be cautious of high valuations but continue to invest in quality stocks when priced appropriately, maintaining a long-term strategy for potential success despite any market fluctuations.

Stocks management (Image Source: Pexels|Photo by Alesia Kozik)

CNBC noted that financial markets are showing positive momentum, with expectations for the S&P to reach record highs. Key indices have seen a cyclical rebound since late 2022, particularly in financials, which are currently leading the market. Despite some macroeconomic concerns, there is a belief in ongoing global recovery, supported by upcoming consumer and corporate stimulus. However, anticipated returns are expected to be lower than in previous years due to market shifts and a heavier weighting in large-cap tech, alongside a predicted growth return of 11-12%.

