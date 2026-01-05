ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump wants US oil giants to invest 'billions of dollars' in Venezuela — but there's a problem

The 3 major U.S. oil companies, Chevron, Exxonmobil, ConcoPhillps are still monitoring the situation.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donal Trump speaking to reporters (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
U.S. President Donal Trump speaking to reporters (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

U.S. President Donald Trump's move to strike Venezuela and capture its President Nicolas Maduro has taken the world by surprise. Soon after that, he stated that the central objective of the American operation in Venezuela was to control the oil-rich country’s energy sector. He urged companies to "go in" and "spend billions of dollars" to fix the "broken oil infrastructure." However, U.S. oil giants have refrained from confirming any investment plans yet, with the biggest players in the region holding back, Fox News reported.  

Illustration of oil production and extraction in Venezuela. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Bet_Noire)
Illustration of oil production and extraction in Venezuela. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Bet_Noire)

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies — the biggest anywhere in the world — go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure,” Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, in a press conference. “Let’s start making money for the country,” The president added. Currently, Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves, but years of underinvestment, corruption, and crumbling infrastructure have left the resources untouched. Early estimates show potential investments to be between $500 billion and $750 billion in the next five years, as per News Nation.

U.S. President Donald Trump, CIA Director John Ratcliffe (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio monitor U.S. military operations in Venezuela, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Molly Riley/The White House via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump, CIA Director John Ratcliffe (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio monitor U.S. military operations in Venezuela, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Molly Riley/The White House via Getty Images)

While the president is optimistic about U.S. firms unlocking the wealth, the oil giants remain cautious. Chevron is the only major U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela. It exported about 140,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2025, as per data from energy consulting firm Kpler. In a statement to Fox News Digital, a company spokesperson said it will act as per the "relevant laws and regulations." "Chevron remains focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, as well as the integrity of our assets," the spokesperson added. 

Representative image of a gas tanker passing by a Chevron petroleum storage tank at Port Everglades (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)
Representative image of a gas tanker passing by a Chevron petroleum storage tank at Port Everglades (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

Another major player, ConocoPhillips, stated that it would be too early to confirm any investment plan. In a statement to the publication, the company wrote that it is monitoring the developments and the "potential implications for global energy supply and stability." "It would be premature to speculate on any future business activities or investments," a spokesperson for ConocoPhillips stated. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil, the largest oil company in the U.S., has yet to respond to the matter.

Venezuela, a founding member of OPEC, sits on the largest proven oil reserves in the world with 303 billion barrels or 17% of the global reserves, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Decades ago, in a nationalization campaign launched by former President Hugo Chávez, Venezuela pushed out Western oil companies, ending a major period of U.S. energy investment. Later, the country ​seized control of operations still run under private arrangements. While Chevron agreed to remain, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips​ refused to accept new terms and left the country in 2007, according to NPR.

Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez addressing the United Nations General Assembly September 15, 2005 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Daniel Berehulak)
Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez addressing the United Nations General Assembly September 15, 2005 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Daniel Berehulak)

The two companies engaged in a years-long legal battle with Venezuela after exiting, and were ultimately awarded billions of dollars by the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. However, Venezuela, with a crippled economy due to sanctions, corruption, and mismanagement, has yet to pay the compensation, as per The Guardian. Thus, the U.S. had placed strict sanctions on the country, and for now, a U.S. embargo on all Venezuelan oil remains in full effect. The Trump administration has repeatedly accused the country of stealing "American talent, drive, and skill" as it unilaterally seized and sold "American oil, American assets, and American platforms."

More on Market Realist:

President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds

Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025

Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man tries to return a car battery at Walmart — then learns something that saved him $170
WALMART
Man tries to return a car battery at Walmart — then learns something that saved him $170
The shopper claimed the store's hassle free policy helped him save $170.
15 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats
Harvey couldn't help but praise the contestant for his smart answer.
15 hours ago
Trump wants US oil giants to invest 'billions of dollars' in Venezuela — but there's a problem
NEWS
Trump wants US oil giants to invest 'billions of dollars' in Venezuela — but there's a problem
The 3 major U.S. oil companies, Chevron, Exxonmobil, ConcoPhillps are still monitoring the situation.
18 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
Harvey admitted that he didn't have the childhood that would enlighten him with the right answers
3 days ago
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
NEWS
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
A "call for action" and slogans such as "we want our money back" are found on several posters that are circulating online.
3 days ago
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
NEWS
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
The Murphy USA gas station sold the ticket for the second-highest lottery prize in U.S. history
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.
5 days ago
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
NEWS
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
The new scam is sending out letters with bogus toll-free numbers that connect to scammers.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
6 days ago
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
7 days ago
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
Dec 26, 2025
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
NEWS
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
This tech giant is betting on the next primary computing device for the world.
Dec 26, 2025
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
This marked the second time this week a player lost out on the $100,000 prize.
Dec 26, 2025
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
Dec 25, 2025
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
Dec 25, 2025
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
Dec 25, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
Dec 25, 2025
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
Dec 25, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
Dec 24, 2025