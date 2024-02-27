Nvidia's Spectacular Ascent to $2 Trillion Market Value Makes it a Dream Destination for Top Tech Talent

Leading chipmaker Nvidia hit $2 trillion in market value on Friday capitalizing on the soaring demand for its chips that are used by some of the leading generative artificial intelligence programs. As the chipmaker’s stock is soaring, a job at the Santa Clara, California-based company now ranks among the most-wanted in the industry. Nvidia’s commanding position in the chip market for artificial intelligence systems is a draw for tech talent, and former employees noted that even new hires are quickly put on important projects, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An AI-driven bonanza has sent Nvidia’s valuation to the $2 trillion stratosphere. That's made it a giant target for rivals and even customers that want to diminish its dominance https://t.co/AyZxx1AFzz https://t.co/AyZxx1AFzz — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 26, 2024

Also Read: Rent. Introduces New Feature To Help Renters Live More Cost-Effectively

According to Glassdoor’s list of best employers for 2024, Nvidia ranks second and it is regarded as one of America’s very best places to work. The list is prepared based on employee reviews, and it is the fourth consecutive year that the chip maker has ranked among the top five. Last year, Nvidia ranked fifth.

America’s best places to work in 2024:



1. Bain & Company

2. NVIDIA

3. ServiceNow

4. MathWorks

5. Procore Technologies

6. In-N-Out Burger

7. VMware

8. Deltek

9. 2020 Companies

10. Fidelity Investments

11. Crew Carwash

12. Keller Williams



According to Glassdoor — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) February 17, 2024

This explains why the searches for jobs at the company have increased on platforms like Indeed at a time when the same has flattened or dropped for several other tech giants.

Also Read: This Woman Travels Around the World With Families To Teach Children; Here’s How Much It Pays

Furthermore, the company also offers hefty packages and as per the WSJ, half of its employees made $228,000 in 2023. Even recruiters in the industry say that Nvidia has been one of the most desirable places to work for the past few years.

“They’re like Facebook in 2014,” said Tom Case, who runs Atticus Growth Partners, that recruits candidates for several of Nvidia’s competitors, as per the report.

Also Read: Family Dollar Pleads Guilty to Holding Products in Rodent-Infested Warehouses, To Pay $41.675 Million Fine

The chipmaker’s 30,000 employees or Nvidians possess a mix of rare engineering skills. Even colleges say that students consider working at Nvidia as a dream job, and the company received seven times as many internship applications in January 2024 compared to last year, according to Handshake, a job platform.

As per the WSJ report, Nvidia demands special technical acumen, and some of the skills required are so niche that veterans at other semiconductor companies can’t transfer into the field, said David Stone, of MRL Consulting Group, which has scouted recruits for Nvidia for the past six years.

Thus, the available pool of talent for the firm is very small. “They will not deviate from their requirements,” Stone added in the WSJ report.

Among the 1,800 openings listed by Nvidia, most of the roles are in areas of engineering such as AI storage, behavior planning for autonomous vehicles, and deep learning. The base pay for these jobs ranges from $144,000 to $414,000.

This comes at a time when several top tech companies have recently cut staff. Citing data from Layoffs.fyi, Bloomberg reported that approximately 32,000 tech workers lost their jobs in 2024 alone.

By 2025, 85M jobs could transform, yet the demand for #AI talent surges.📚



Companies lead in training employees for the AI era, turning challenges into opportunities.🚀#FutureOfWork #ArtificialIntelligence #ShareforSuccesshttps://t.co/LeagegsRDM — SwissCognitive, AI Venture, Advisory & Research (@SwissCognitive) February 22, 2024

Nvidia topped $2 trillion in less than nine months after crossing the $1 trillion threshold. However, as per an Axios report, Wallstreet investors who are backing AI big time have bid up Nvidia to bubble-like levels.

The chipmaker gained $277 billion in value on last Thursday alone marking Wall Street's biggest single-day gain ever, according to Reuters. This reportedly followed the release of the company’s quarterly earnings.

While, Nvidia's wild ride is propelled by demand for its graphics processors, and powerful semiconductor chips for generative AI programs like ChatGPT and more, new research breakthroughs may radically alter the needs of these systems, thus demand for Nvidia’s chips may fall in the coming future.

It was easy to predict that this quarter would be a good one for @nvidia.

The bigger question is how long will this last? My take: 1-2 more quarters of clear air and then competition will rise.

Margins will have to go down and AI chipmakers will grow. Thanks @LizClaman+ Fox Biz pic.twitter.com/sJXEWPWB8m — Daniel Newman (@danielnewmanUV) February 21, 2024

Additionally, Nvidia has struggled to keep up with the high demand for its chips which has allowed new competitors to cut a share of the market. Most recently, Microsoft, which is the biggest buyer of Nvidia chips, announced that it had picked Intel for a contract to make custom chips for the tech giant.

More from MARKETREALIST

New York's Smallest Apartment Draws Attention Online With $1,200 Rent, No Bathroom, No Kitchen

Airlines Have Revised Baggage Fees, Timing Determines Cost of Checking a Bag