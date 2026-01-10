ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Elon Musk says people shouldn't save up for retirement as money won't matter in the future

Musk says retirement savings would become pointless as AI is poised to create a utopian abundance.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Elon Musk on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 (Cover Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool)
Elon Musk on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 (Cover Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool)

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, who is seeking a $139 billion compensation package, urged people not to worry about stashing money away for retirement, as it won't matter in the future. Musk, who is worth over $720 billion, claimed that Artificial Intelligence in the future will create an abundance of goods and services, which will leave money worthless. Appearing on the podcast "Moonshots" with Pete Diamandis, Musk told listeners, “One side recommendation I have is: Don’t worry about squirreling money away for retirement in 10 or 20 years. It won’t matter."

Representative image of a senior woman worried about finances (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Halfpoint images)
Representative image of a senior woman worried about finances (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Halfpoint images)

Discussing the progress of AI and the time to reach General Intelligence for machines, Musk said that AI will become so efficient and capable that it will drop the cost of everything to the point where money won't matter. He said, everyone will have "universal high income," adding that "If any of the things that we've said are true, saving for retirement will be irrelevant." He explained that robots will supercharge productivity, which will create a "good future where anyone can have whatever stuff they want."

Musk said the advances in AI will translate into "better medical care than anyone has today" in the next five years. "No scarcity of goods and services. You can learn anything you want about anything for free," Musk added. The response came after the host asked if corporate profitability would be taxed by the government and redistributed as some level of universal basic income or universal high income. Musk then pivoted to saying how AI will make savings pointless. Diamandis, who was caught off-guard by the notion, too, agreed with Musk, saying, "The services will be there to support you. You’ll have the home, you’ll have the healthcare, you’ll have the entertainment.”

Screenshot showing Elon Musk on the Moonshots podcast (Image source: YouTube/Peter H. Diamandis)
Screenshot showing Elon Musk on the Moonshots podcast (Image source: YouTube/Peter H. Diamandis)

However, the Tesla CEO warned that it will be a "bumpy transition" into this utopian world, marked by a series of jarring changes and social unrest. "Now, if you actually get all the stuff you want, is that actually the future you want?" he asked. '"Because it means that your job won't matter," Musk added. Diamandis then asked the billionaire how far humanity is from achieving this 'singularity', and Musk stated that "we're already there. “We’re at the top of the roller coaster, and it’s about to go down. I think we’ll hit [artificial general intelligence] next year in ’26,” Musk said, adding that he was confident that by 2030, AI will exceed the intelligence of all humans combined.

U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during the
U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during the "Winning the AI Race" summit (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

On the other hand, Musk's latest prediction clashes with ground reality as Americans are in the middle of an affordability crisis. Years of stubborn inflation, elevated interest rates, and weak wage growth have together led to millions of people being worried about not being able to afford quality healthcare, owning a home, or even having children in the near future. Furthermore, research shows that Americans are not saving nearly enough to lead a comfortable retirement with rising life expectancy.

More on Market Realist: 

Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy

What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising

Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Elon Musk says people shouldn't save up for retirement as money won't matter in the future
PERSONAL FINANCE
Elon Musk says people shouldn't save up for retirement as money won't matter in the future
Musk says retirement savings would become pointless as AI is poised to create a utopian abundance.
7 hours ago
Trump admin set to make major changes to Social Security in 2026 — here are the key details
PERSONAL FINANCE
Trump admin set to make major changes to Social Security in 2026 — here are the key details
While the Trump administration has already made four changes, two more are due to come next year.
Dec 8, 2025
Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans relying on this ‘predatory’ type of mortgage
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans relying on this ‘predatory’ type of mortgage
Ramsey said there are only two pros and tons of cons of taking a reverse mortgage.
Dec 2, 2025
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans planning their retirement
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans planning their retirement
The money expert clarified all aspects of the retirement savings plan, sharing his advice.
Nov 24, 2025
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a warning for Americans who rely on Social Security
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a warning for Americans who rely on Social Security
The AARP and Ramsey have sounded the alarm for those who rely solely on Social Security for old age.
Nov 10, 2025
Before you start your holiday shopping, the FBI has a warning about these growing scams
PERSONAL FINANCE
Before you start your holiday shopping, the FBI has a warning about these growing scams
The FBI has warned consumers to watch out for the four trending scams that are targeting shoppers.
Nov 6, 2025
Major Medicare Advantage reductions are coming in 2026 — see if your county is on the list
PERSONAL FINANCE
Major Medicare Advantage reductions are coming in 2026 — see if your county is on the list
Senior Americans in some counties are losing out significantly more.
Nov 6, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest can't believe he was walking around with a $100,000 Rolex on his wrist
PERSONAL FINANCE
'Antiques Roadshow' guest can't believe he was walking around with a $100,000 Rolex on his wrist
The guest's father said that whichever brother studies most in life would get to keep the watch.
May 2, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to hold back tears after expert revealed the value of her bracelet
PERSONAL FINANCE
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to hold back tears after expert revealed the value of her bracelet
The guest couldn't stop even though she had promised not to cry on TV.
Apr 27, 2025
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a massive $25,000 offer for a rare coin, but thinks it is 'ridiculously low'
PERSONAL FINANCE
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a massive $25,000 offer for a rare coin, but thinks it is 'ridiculously low'
While the owner claimed that the coin was worth six figures, the show's expert begged to differ.
Apr 19, 2025
FedEx customer purchases a $1,000 MacBook from Walmart. What she found inside left her stunned.
WALMART
FedEx customer purchases a $1,000 MacBook from Walmart. What she found inside left her stunned.
The creator finally found assistance after the power of TikTok forced them to take notice.
Dec 25, 2024
Woman finds Goodwill selling an empty water bottle. Then, she saw the price: "We've lost the plot..."
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman finds Goodwill selling an empty water bottle. Then, she saw the price: "We've lost the plot..."
The empty bottle was being sold at a price that was more than the unused filled bottles.
Dec 16, 2024
Lottery winner gets $10 million prize money — but his one decision saw him lose out $3 mn instantly
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lottery winner gets $10 million prize money — but his one decision saw him lose out $3 mn instantly
Experts say most lottery players make the same mistake that costs them as much as half of their winnings.
Dec 15, 2024
If you had invested $1,000 in Costco stock 10 years ago — you’d be sitting on a massive fortune today
COSTCO
If you had invested $1,000 in Costco stock 10 years ago — you’d be sitting on a massive fortune today
The company’s stock has grown tremendously since its IPO, which means those who didn't invest lost out big time.
Dec 13, 2024
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
The Maserati driving kid has shared several videos on TikTok showing off her money collections.
Dec 12, 2024
Bought the $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken? Customer issues warning why you probably shouldn't
COSTCO
Bought the $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken? Customer issues warning why you probably shouldn't
The woman also raised questions about the lack of transparency while listing out the spices used.
Dec 11, 2024
Costco customer tried to take over late mother’s membership. She got a 'cold-blooded' response instead.
COSTCO
Costco customer tried to take over late mother’s membership. She got a 'cold-blooded' response instead.
The content creator was told to produce a death certificate as evidence to get membership transferred.
Dec 10, 2024
Experts reveal 10 things you should never buy at a thrift shop — a few could even be a health risk
PERSONAL FINANCE
Experts reveal 10 things you should never buy at a thrift shop — a few could even be a health risk
Some vintage items may be good for reselling but others could end up being more expensive.
Dec 2, 2024
Costco customer returns scratched pans after a year — to see if their '100% guarantee return policy' works
COSTCO
Costco customer returns scratched pans after a year — to see if their '100% guarantee return policy' works
The woman also urged people to refrain from abusing the policy and only return products when they are damaged.
Nov 28, 2024
Mom stunned after her 2-year-old handed over $243 in cash — it took her a while to connect the dots
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mom stunned after her 2-year-old handed over $243 in cash — it took her a while to connect the dots
Viewers were hooked to her probe and were eagerly waiting for an update about the cash.
Nov 27, 2024