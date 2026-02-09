ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat

Peter Schiff warned Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices and worsen the U.S. affordability crisis.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rebecca Noble)
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rebecca Noble)

The affordability crisis in the United States reflects a systemic issue in which the costs of housing, food, healthcare, childcare, and energy increase faster than incomes. As a result, around one-third of middle-class households are now struggling to meet their basic needs, and since last year, it has become increasingly difficult for low-income families to tackle President Donald Trump's tariffs. Recently, Trump signed an executive order imposing potential tariffs of up to 25% on countries that conduct business with Iran, reaffirming a national emergency. However, Peter Schiff, Chief Economist and financial commentator, has sounded the alarm, labeling it a disastrous move. 

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)
Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

"Trump threatened to hit Americans with 25% tariffs on imports from countries that directly or indirectly do business with Iran. Since China does business with Iran and nearly every country does business with China, if Trump follows through, the affordability crisis will get worse," he warned on X. "Countries don't need to lend money to us to buy their stuff. We need them to make the stuff, then lend us the money to pay for it," the CEO of Europac added

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Schiff's caution is indicative of a broader institutional defect following the "Secondary Tariff" framework on February 6. According to an analysis released today by the Tax Foundation, Trump's 2026 tariff plan would result in an average annual tax hike of $1,300 for each American household. Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that by mid-2026, these tariffs would increase inflation by 1%.

In a heated meeting on February 4, House Democrats, including Representative Maxine Waters, called the approach a "war on consumers." The Council on Foreign Relations also issued a warning, stating that domestic affordability is seriously threatened by the addition of these levies to the current trade war prices, Bitcoin.com News reported. 

Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)
A woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image Source: Getty Images | Stock photo by Hispanolistic)

Meanwhile, Trump, who has been largely dismissing the affordability crisis as a Democratic 'con job,' had a social media meltdown after Schiff questioned his policies in December. “Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a ‘Stockbroker’ named Peter Schiff, a Trump-hating loser who has already proven to be wrong,” the president wrote on his Truth Social, before adding, “Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction." Schiff responded with a scathing comment on X, saying, "Since Pres. Trump called me a jerk and a loser for claiming that prices are still rising when he insists they're coming way down. I challenge him, or his designee, to a debate on the U.S. economy and the efficacy of his policies. If I'm as wrong as he says I am, let him prove it." 

Image Source: Photo by Karolina Grabowska | Pexels
A Person checking their wallet (Image Source: Pexels| Photo by Karolina Grabowska)

As of early 2026, about 96% of U.S. tariffs are effectively paid by Americans, showing up as higher prices for importers and consumers, not by foreign exporters. Tariffs generate about $200 billion in revenue annually and act as a sizable consumption tax, Fox5Atlanta reported. 

More on Market Realist 

Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem

Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees

Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
Had she taken their advice, she'd be leaving the stage $15000 richer
13 hours ago
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
ECONOMY & WORK
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
Multiple services have opened up in the country that charge people for interviews with companies.
13 hours ago
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
The President spoke about how GDP grew under his watch and called out Democrats over affordability.
15 hours ago
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
There are now eight municipalities and 21 states that implement this tax.
15 hours ago
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
ECONOMY & WORK
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
The duo has been buying tickets together for a long time and had promised to split a big prize.
16 hours ago
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
Trump allegedly made dozens of false economic claims about falling prices and inflation
16 hours ago
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
ECONOMY & WORK
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
The President argued that the cuts were aimed that getting the people out that were not necessary.
16 hours ago
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
Rising college costs and growing student debt are reshaping higher education.
19 hours ago
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
Scott Bessent said the Dow at 50,000 signals strong growth and gains for Main Street ahead
19 hours ago
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
Peter Schiff warned Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices and worsen the U.S. affordability crisis.
21 hours ago
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
For people with allergies, exposure to some of the allergic ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions.
2 days ago
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
Numbers gathered by economists show that Trump's claims in his WSJ piece are misinformed at best.
2 days ago
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
While the ownership rate rebounded after years of decline, millennials still feel cost is a hurdle.
3 days ago
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
TrumpRx costs may be as much as 80% less than normal listings, though actual savings may differ.
3 days ago
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
ECONOMY & WORK
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
The Amazon boss laid off a third of The Washington Post employees, including reporters on duty.
3 days ago
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
COSTCO
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
Members are now required to scan their membership cards simply to get inside a Costco store.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
Natalie's younger daughter Bailey couldn't hold back her tears after her mother won a grand total of $63,990.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.
4 days ago
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.
4 days ago
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
The city's law dictates that all businesses using such surveillance tech must make it public.
4 days ago