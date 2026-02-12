ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed

White House senior trade advisor previously said even a gain of 50,000 jobs would be positive.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Peter Navarro (R), Assistant to the President for Trade & Manufacturing speak in the Oval Office (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mark Wilson)
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Peter Navarro (R), Assistant to the President for Trade & Manufacturing speak in the Oval Office (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mark Wilson)

The U.S. economy posted higher-than-expected job growth in January, with employers adding 130,000 jobs, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The figure blew Wall Street's expectations as economists polled by LSEG estimated only a gain of 70,000 jobs. The numbers also seemingly caught officials from President Donald Trump's administration off guard, as they had anticipated poor numbers and were prepared to explain the same to spin the poor job growth in their favor. A day before the data release, White House Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro told Fox Business that the crackdown on illegal immigration had been the cause of poor growth in the job market for January. He had even made comments on how a meagre 50,000+ increase in jobs would have been justified and positive for the economy.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
White House Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro speaking to reporters (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

As per the report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate also came in slightly lower than expectations at 4.3%, while revisions were made to the payroll numbers for the prior two months, downgrading job growth in November by 15,000 to 41,000, and December's gains were revised to 48,000, down by 2,000. This made the job growth numbers of 2025 even murkier, but the gains in January signalled a strong start for 2026. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Scott Olson)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Scott Olson)

However, it seemed like President Trump's team wasn't expecting the January numbers, which got delayed by a week due to a temporary government shutdown, to be positive. Speaking on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria, White House senior trade counsellor Navarro said Wall Street needs to adjust its job growth expectations, claiming poor job growth is a result of the crackdown on illegal immigration. “The job report’s going to come out tomorrow. We have to revise our expectations down significantly from what a monthly job number should look like,” he said on Tuesday. He claimed that the numbers won't be comparable as the Biden administration was posting six-figure growth due to illegal immigrants taking up jobs.

White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Drew Angerer)
White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Drew Angerer)

“When we were letting in 2 million illegal aliens…We had to produce 200,000 jobs a month for a steady state. And by the way, all of the jobs we were creating in Biden's years were going to illegals. Americans were going to the unemployment lines,” Navarro claimed, without providing evidence. “That’s totally reversed, and now 50,000 a month is going to be more like what we need," he explained. However, The Independent noted that there is no way of tracking how many newly created jobs went to unauthorized residents.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson)
Representative image of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arresting a person (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson) 

“So, Wall Street, when this stuff comes out, they can’t rain on that parade. They have to adjust for the fact that we’re deporting millions of illegals out of our job market,” Navarro further claimed. The publication fact-checked the claim again, citing a CBS News report that claims only 393,000 immigrants have been arrested since Trump returned to office last year. Furthermore, the senior counsellor's claim also ignores the U.S. unemployment rate, which was at 4.6%, a four-year high, at the time of his interview. Yet, Navarro denied that he was expecting a weak number, saying, “Not expecting a weak number. I’m just saying that going forward, when we see a number under 100,000, we don’t wring our hands. We say, ‘Yeah, that’s going to be a steady state.’ So it’s all good, Maria.”

More on Market Realist:

Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'

The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited

Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
The report stated that America added 130,000 jobs, much higher than the predicted 70,000.
12 minutes ago
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
The affected products were first recalled in January of this year over fears of plastic contamination.
1 hour ago
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
White House senior trade advisor previously said even a gain of 50,000 jobs would be positive.
1 hour ago
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
The President said that he was influenced to make the decision at the time.
1 hour ago
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
A majority of FOMC members voted to halt additional rate reduction after three were made last fall.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
The big win also gave him a chance to compete again at the end of the week.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
Fans were not happy about the puzzle that they felt was unkind.
10 hours ago
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
It turns out that Americans are not willing to pay exorbitant tips in such an economy.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
The contestant's mother encouraged her to take the risk and go for the car.
23 hours ago
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
The item was voluntarily recalled and no illness or injury has yet been reported from it.
1 day ago
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
COSTCO
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
The company issuing and managing these gift cards recently filed for bankruptcy.
1 day ago
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
Tech companies are racing to develop AI that exceeds human cognitive abilities.
1 day ago
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
With an average annual growth rate of 2.8% during the last 50 years, the US economy is expected to expand by 2.4% in 2026.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves tough puzzle within seconds to win $40,000 Bonus Round prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves tough puzzle within seconds to win $40,000 Bonus Round prize
"Came here to say this! Ugh! $40k should not have a big tease to it… I really like Ryan, but I wish he’d stop that!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
He looked to his friend twice for help and he let him down on both occasions.
1 day ago
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
Gregory Daco claimed the economic foundation was weak, with low and middle-income families struggling.
2 days ago
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
He claimed that the President used his tariff authority to strike favorable deals for America.
2 days ago
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
The affected products were sold nationwide and pose serious health threats.
2 days ago
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
ECONOMY & WORK
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
The company where the breach happened is facing several litigations with class action lawsuits.
2 days ago
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
The President recently unveiled a website on which a number of drugs are being sold at a discount.
2 days ago