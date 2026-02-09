Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise

Trump allegedly made dozens of false economic claims about falling prices and inflation

President Donald Trump had promised to lower food prices during his campaign, but his promises have yielded mixed outcomes. Grocery prices have risen sharply over the months, even though the average price of eggs has decreased by 30% since he took office. On the other hand, ground beef has increased by 15% and orange juice by 28%, while the cost of poultry and bacon has also gone up, according to reports by NBC News. However, Trump has dismissed the issue on several occasions by asserting that his policies have beaten inflation.

As per Reuters, Trump has made over 20 false assertions in his recent economic speeches, claiming that prices are declining and inflation has decreased. These claims run counter to both empirical economic facts and the experiences of voters who must contend with growing expenses. Trump claims to have addressed the cost-of-living crisis, yet inflation has stayed close to 3%, and the cost of necessities like coffee and ground beef has increased significantly since his inauguration, demonstrating a gap between his rhetoric and actual household spending. "He can't continue to make claims that are demonstrably false, particularly at the expense of Republicans who are in competitive House districts or Senate races," Rob Godfrey, a Republican strategist, noted, pointing out that the president remains distracted by voters' perspectives.

During a speech in Iowa on January 27, Trump asserted that "inflation has dropped. Earnings have increased. Prices are down." He called "affordability" a Democratic "hoax," accusing Democrats of being responsible for exorbitant costs. However, the president later withdrew this claim in response to public criticism. According to a Reuters assessment, he regularly changed the subject of his remarks, especially while talking about the economy. Republican strategists have voiced their displeasure with Trump's communication style, particularly his propensity to stray from the subject at hand. They contend that this contradicts his main economic agenda, which is to lower prices and inflation.

Trump began his World Economic Forum speech by discussing economic concerns, but he soon turned his focus to insulting NATO and the media. Strategists noted that because his ranting overshadows meaningful discussion, people would find it difficult to remember his economic initiatives. Food prices have increased by more than 3% in the last year, and salary growth is still slow at 1.1%, even if inflation has somewhat decreased from 3% to 2.7%. Additionally, since Trump assumed office, the unemployment rate has risen from 4% to 4.4%.

Trump has boasted of drops in the cost of some items, such as gas (down 4% since January) and eggs (21% from the previous year). Yet, the price of groceries has gone up, with things like steak and coffee becoming more costly. Recent tax cuts, the removal of overtime and tip taxes, efforts to lower housing and mortgage rates, and discussions with health insurers to minimize prescription drug costs are some of the remedies he offers. Still, while Trump's recent suggestions, like capping credit card interest rates at 10%, may not have a large impact on living expenses and may limit credit access for lower-income people, most economists think that tax cuts will benefit American households and the economy.

According to Mike Marinella of the National Republican Congressional Committee, there is a difference in how voters view Trump and Republicans' support for working families. Only 35% of Americans, up from 33% in December, say they favor Trump's economic management, according to a January poll. This is still less than his 42% approval rating from a year ago. Economists believe Trump is applying the same strategies as his predecessor when it comes to avoiding topics of affordability and inflation, thus earning a negative rating from the American population.

