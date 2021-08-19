Midwestern Pet Foods Recall Continues, FDA Sends Warning Letter

Pet owners must be aware of the companies making their pets’ food, as shown in the recent spate of recalls for one pet food manufacturer. Midwestern Pet Foods recalled some dog food brands in January, followed by multiple other brand recalls issued in March.

The FDA has sent an official warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, which is based in Evansville, Ind. The FDA’s letter claims the company’s lax safety protocols might have been responsible for the deaths of at least 130 dogs and illnesses of more than 220 animals.

“The FDA is dedicated to taking all steps possible to help pet owners have confidence that the food they buy for their animal companions is safe and wholesome,” stated Steven M. Solomon, the director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.

When Midwestern Pet Foods brands were recalled The FDA conducts routine inspections of manufacturing or processing facilities like vaccine and drug manufacturers, blood banks, food processing facilities, dairy farms, and animal feed processors. Article continues below advertisement In January, Midwestern Pet Foods voluntarily recalled products including the SPORTMiX brand of dry dog food, and any pet foods manufactured at its Chickasha, Okla. plant that contained corn. Some of the brands recalled were found to have unsafe levels of aflatoxin, which can cause illness and death in animals. In March, the company recalled certain brands after samples from the Monmouth, Ill. plant tested positive for salmonella. Brands included in that recall were CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix, and Meridian. Article continues below advertisement The FDA stated in its warning letter to the company that inspections of each of Midwestern’s manufacturing plants demonstrated evidence of “significant violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Food for Animals regulation.”

How many pets have become ill The FDA estimates that as of Aug. 9, over 130 pets have died and over 220 pets have developed illnesses in connection to consuming contaminated Midwestern Pet Foods brands. Article continues below advertisement The FDA stated that its count of pet deaths and illnesses linked to consumption of Midwestern Pet Foods brands is approximate and that more pets might have been affected. Only some of the pet illnesses and deaths have been confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning. Source: Midwestern Pet Foods Facebook Article continues below advertisement