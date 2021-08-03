Martha Stewart’s Sequential Brands Stock Trade Is Making Headlines

Martha Stewart’s investments are in the news again, more than a decade and a half after she served prison time in a case related to a stock trade.

According to The New York Post, securities filings show that Stewart sold more than $67,000 of Sequential Brands Group stock (Nasdaq: SQBG) last month, days before Bloomberg reported that the company was nearing a deal to sell pop star Jessica Simpson a majority stake in Simpson’s clothing line as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.