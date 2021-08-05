Will the U.S. Use a Mileage Tax to Pay for the Infrastructure Bill?

The infrastructure bill awaits a Senate vote on Aug. 7, which marks the furthest the bill has gotten so far. With largely bipartisan support, the chances of it passing are pretty sizable. After all, negotiators have worked hard to produce the 2,702-page document outlying $550 billion in new spending ($1.2 trillion overall). Will a mileage tax help pay for it?

Not quite. Here are the details of what a mileage tax means, and why President Biden is looking elsewhere for funding.

The idea of a mileage tax first came from Delaware Senator Tom Carper and West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (a Democrat and Republican, respectively).

Sec. 13002 of the infrastructure bill lays out the national motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot. A per-mile user fee is a revenue mechanism that the government could apply to road users operating motor vehicles on the surface transportation system. It's "based on the number of vehicle miles traveled by an individual road user," according to the bill.

Why Biden doesn't plan to use a mileage tax to help pay for the infrastructure bill

Despite the fact that the current iteration of the infrastructure bill includes details of a mileage tax program, Biden has previously stated that he is totally against using a mileage tax to fund the government spending tied to the bill.

White House officials say that the mileage tax program is included in the bill simply to open the door to a voluntary pilot program. Also, it satisfies officials like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The government could oppose legislation that attempts to implement the mileage tax on a non-voluntary basis moving forward.

As for the pilot program, the bill suggests that it could implement volunteer drivers to test a variety of "vehicle-miles-traveled collection tools" from automakers, smartphone apps, car insurance companies, state data, fueling stations, and more.

Volunteers would be compensated from a pool of $10 million, which could be supplemented moving forward.

It's important to note that the bill isn't officially approved yet, and things could change before Biden gives his signature.