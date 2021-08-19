When Will Graphics Cards Be Back in Stock? Outlook, Explained

As with many other markets like the housing and used car markets, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the computer hardware market. Other factors are at play here but the main variable has been the pandemic’s toll on the manufacturing of many products. As mentioned before accounting for scalpers, crypto miners , higher demand, and geopolitical implications make it difficult to secure the necessary products.

It’s hard to predict when the clog in the supply line will break. The COVID-19 pandemic isn't showing any signs of ending. The number of cases is going up and mask mandates are being reimplemented. Also, the latest turmoil in Afghanistan has many markets on edge. It’s safe to say that gamers and PC enthusiasts will have to wait out the high prices and be willing to part with some cash in order to secure precious GPUs.