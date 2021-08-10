Canada Opens to Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers (But You Still Need a COVID-19 Test)

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but the United States’ neighbor to the north is opening its borders again. As of today, Monday, Aug. 9, fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents are allowed to enter Canada for discretionary travel, according to the Canadian government. All other fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be let into the country starting at a later date, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 7.

But if you’re fully vaccinated, do you have to quarantine in Canada?