Champlain Towers Tragedy: Condo Owners File a Class-Action Lawsuit

The tragedy that struck a Florida condominium building on June 24 continues. The condo association faces a class-action lawsuit for allegedly failing to repair known damage to the building. The Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Fla., near Miami, experienced a partial collapse, which has killed at least 10 people so far, while 150 people are still missing.

The 12-story building was four decades old. The mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett , said that he's having city administrators pull all of the records from Champlain Towers South for examination and publication online. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

40-year recertification process was underway

Recently, the condo building had been in the midst of a recertification process that takes place every 40 years, said Donna Berger, a lawyer representing the condo association. Berger has complained about the timing of the lawsuit and said that it's “despicable” that it was filed less than 24 hours after the tragedy.

Berger says that the board for the condo association should be able to focus on rescue efforts for those still in the rubble, not on a lawsuit. She mentioned that the vice president for the association was also believed to be missing when the group met on June 25.

