Name Jesse Williams Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting and endorsements Date of Birth August 5, 1981 Age 42 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actor, model, activist, producer

Also Read: From Action-Packed 'Desperado' to the 'Spy Kids' Franchise: Robert Rodriguez's Legacy and Net Worth

Popular for his groundbreaking work in the hit TV show "Grey's Anatomy," Jesse Williams has earned a net worth of $20 million. Before pursuing his acting career, the TV star enrolled in the Philadelphia public school system and taught English, American studies, and African studies for six years. He has also appeared in many music videos, including Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me," and Jay-Z's "Legacy." Some of his best work in showbiz was visible in "The Cabin in the Woods," "Your Place or Mine," "Only Murders in the Building," "Secret Headquarters," "Station 19," and more.

Honorees Jesse Williams (L) and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 2016 BET Awards.| Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

William made most of his money from acting ever since his debut with the television series, "Law & Order." Following that, his role as Jackson Avery in "Grey's Anatomy" earned him more fame and a $6.2 million paycheck. He has worked alongside top actors, including Don Cheadle, Ethan Hawke, Wesley Snipes, Oprah Winfrey, Terrence Howard, and Jane Fonda.

Also Read: Evan Ross has Outgrown His Family Legacy to Attain TV and Movie Stardom; Here's His Net Worth

Beyond acting, he directed and produced the ABC series "Rebel," the documentary "Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement," and the short film "Two Distant Strangers." He was also seen promoting brands like Adidas, Boswell, Doughnut Plant, and Givenchy.

(L-R) Actors Kevin McKidd, Sarah Drew, and Jesse Williams.| Getty Images | Photo by Vincent Sandoval

Also Read: Journalist Amy Robach is a Household Name Thanks to Her Appearances on ABC; Here's Her Net Worth

Besides acting, he serves on the board of directors of the Advancement Project, and executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males. The latter is a media project focusing on the black male identity within the nation. Williams has also written several articles and posts for CNN, and The Huffington Post.

(L-R) Ciarra Pardo, actor Jesse Williams, and Olivia Fischa | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Instagram 7.8 Million Followers Twitter 2.2 Million Followers Facebook 1.2 Million Followers

Moderator Henry Goldblatt, Jesse Williams, and actors | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

In 2012, Williams married Aryn Drake-Lee after five years of dating. They have two children: Maceo and Sadie. The couple filed for divorce in 2017. After their divorce, the actor had to pay more than $100,000 for child and ex-spouse support. Later, Aryn demanded $200,000, which included her court and lawyer fees.

Since 2022, Williams has been seen attending parties and making public appearances with his girlfriend and art director, Ciarra Pardo.

-BET Awards 2016: Humanitarian Award

-Image Awards (NAACP) 2019: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Grey's Anatomy"

-Young Hollywood Awards 2011: TV Actor of the Year

-The Webby Awards 2018: Special Achievement

Honoree Jesse Williams accepts the Humanitarian Award onstage during the 2016 BET Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Why is Jesse Williams so famous?

Jesse Williams is popular for his appearance in "Grey's Anatomy."

What is Jesse Williams' net worth?

As of 2023, Jesse Williams' net worth is $12 million.

Is Jesse Williams married?

Jesse Williams has been divorced from Aryn-Drake-Lee. Since 2022, he has been dating Ciarra Pardo.

For how many years was Jesse Williams a teacher?

Jesse Williams taught students for six years and left to pursue his acting career.

More from MARKETREALIST

Vikram Pandit is the Mind Behind Orogen Group Backing Financial Services Firms; Here's His Net Worth

Making Headstones for Pets was Just a Hobby for This 55-Year-Old; Here's how he Monetized it