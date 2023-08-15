As Oprah Winfrey's Maui Home Is Under Threat From Wildfires, A Look at Her Massive Real Estate Portfolio

Name Oprah Gail Winfrey Networth $2.5 billion Salary $16 million+ Annual Income $315 million Sources of income TV Shows, Production Gender Female Age 69 years DOB 29 January, 1954 Nationality American Profession TV Presenter/Producer

American media mogul and author Oprah Winfrey is one of the most influential figures in the world. Thanks to her popularity and smart real estate moves, Winfrey has built a multibillion-dollar net worth of $2.5 billion, as per Forbes.

She owns several properties across the US and Hawaii, and she normally spends half of the year on the island. However, her homes in Hawaii are now at risk due to the dramatic fires ripping through the area. Last week, Oprah visited people in Maui who were sheltering at the War Memorial Stadium.

She found the news "overwhelming", but remarked how lovely it was to see people coming together in the face of adversity, Hello Magazine reported.

Oprah owns over 1,000 acres of real estate in the United States, which is estimated to have a minimum value of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. From 1985 to 2015, Oprah's primary residence was a 9,625-square-foot Chicago home which was worth $4.625 million in 2015. In 2001, she bought a 23,000-square-foot mansion in Montecito, California for $50 million and the home is now estimated to be worth at least $90 million.

In 2014, she bought a $14 million, 8,700 square foot, ‘smart house’ in Telluride, Colorado and in 2016, she also purchased a $29 million farm estate spread over 23 acres in Montecito. She bought the house next door for $6.85 million in 2019 to expand her portfolio in Montecito. In 2018 Oprah bought a 43-acre estate on Orcas Island in Washington State for $8.275 million which she sold for $14 million in 2021.

In Maui, Oprah bought her first property in 2002 and over the years she has reportedly spent as much as $60 million to amass 13 properties across about 900 acres on the island, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from real estate, Winfrey also launched the cable channel OWN, in 2011, and 2020, she sold most of her stake in the network to Warner Bros. Discovery in exchange for shares in the company. She also bought a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers in 2015, though she owns less now, Forbes reported.

Oprah Winfrey has transitioned her hit talk show, which ran for 25 years, into a media and business empire by reinvesting the profits from her show, plus profits from films of over $2 billion, according to Forbes.

Salary

Wifrey earns around $315 million per year from her lucrative diversified media empire, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Business Ventures

Oprah was brought on the board of Weight Watchers in 2015, for $43.5 million worth of equity. Later in 2019, she signed a multi-year deal with Apple to produce shows for the company.

2000 $1,000,000,000 2007 $2,000,000,000 2014 $3,000,000,000 2019 $3,100,000,000 2020 $3,500,000,000

Oprah has been in a serious relationship with partner Stedman Graham since 1986, but the couple has not married and they do not have any children together.

Winfrey has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for "The Color Purple" in the Best Supporting Actress category and another as a producer for Best Picture for "Selma." She was honored with the “Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Academy Award”, in 2011. She has won 18 Daytime Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmys, and a Tony Award.

What is Oprah Winfrey’s age?

She is 69 years old. She celebrates her birthday on January 29.

At what age did Oprah make it big?

When she was 32, she became the first African American television host to be nationally syndicated with her yearly income being $30 million.

Does Oprah Winfrey have a child?

Oprah Winfrey does not have any children biologically related to her.

Is Oprah Winfrey married?

No, she has been in a serious relationship with partner Stedman Graham but they haven’t married.

What is Oprah Winfrey's Net worth in 2023?

Winfrey has built a multibillion-dollar net worth of $2.5 billion, as per Forbes.

