Name Ethan Hawke Net worth $55 million Sources of income Acting, direction, writing DOB 6 November 1970 Age 52 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor/Director/Author

Actor, director, writer, and author Ethan Hawke has earned an estimated net worth of $55 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of the most accomplished actors of his generation, Hawke is best known for films like "Training Day," "Hamlet," and "Gattaca." He started off young at the age of 15 with roles in the films “Explorers” and "Dead Poets Society.” But his most noteworthy appearances have been in "Reality Bites" and Richard Linklater's "Before" trilogy.

Ethan Hawke at14th Annual Gotham Awards Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Recently the 52-year-old actor-turned-director attended the Toronto International Film Festival to showcase his new movie, “Wildcats” which stars his daughter Maya.

Nothing can stop Ethan Hawke from coming to #TIFF23 ❤️



The actor-director talks about taking a bus to Toronto to attend the World Premiere of his new film, WILDCAT. Captured with the @canoncanada PowerShot V10. pic.twitter.com/j9s3wwGYt0 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 12, 2023

What are the sources of Ethan Hawke's income?

Hawkes has consistently pocketed multimillion paychecks for his work in movies. For the film “Daybreakers”, Hawke was reportedly paid $4 Million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Further for the film “Assault on Precinct 13” he was paid $3 Million and for “Training Day” he bagged a $12 Million paycheck.

Other ventures

Outside of cinema, Hawke has appeared in various Broadway productions, like "The Seagull" and "The Coast of Utopia." He ventured into directing with a Sam Shepard play called "A Lie of the Mind," and later performed a role in the 2018 revival of Shepard's famous play "True West."

Hawke has written four novels, including “The Hottest State” which he sold to Little, Brown and Company, receiving royalty payments of $400,000 as per The Richest.

Real estate and overall assets

Hawke bought a 4,000-square-foot home in Brooklyn, New York for $3.9 million in 2013, before which he had sold another 3,500-square-foot home in Chelsea for $6.25 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Personal life

Hawke married fellow actress Uma Thurman in 1998. The two reportedly met on the set of "Gattaca," and soon fell in love. Together they welcomed two children before separating in 2003. Hawke's alleged infidelity was a reason behind the divorce. Later in 2008, Hawke married Ryan Shawhughes with whom he has two children.

Actor Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke at the 87th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Social media following

Awards and recognition

2013 SDFCS Award: Best Adapted Screenplay for “Before Midnight”

2018 Gotham Independent Film Award: Best Actor for “First Reformed”

2007 Gotham Independent Film Award: Best Ensemble Performance for “Before the Devil Knows You're Dead”

2021 INOCA TV: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “The Good Lord Bird”

2019 INOCA: Best Actor for “First Reformed”

2019 Dorian Award: Film Performance of the Year – Actor For “Pierwszy Reformowany”

FAQs

How old is Ethan Hawke?

Ethan Hawke is 52 years old.

What is Ethan Hawke’s net worth?

As of September, Ethan Hawke's net is estimated to be $55 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

How many kids does Ethan Hawke have?

Ethan Hawke has four kids.

How old was Ethan Hawke in his first movie?

Ethan Hawke made his acting debut while in high school and at age 15 in the film “Explorers (1985).”

