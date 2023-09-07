Name Wesley Snipes Net Worth $10 Million Salary $3 Million Annual Income $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, production, and business ventures Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 31, 1962 Age 61 years Nationality American Profession Actor, producer, entrepreneur, dancer, singer

Having struggled with finances over the years, American actor, film producer, and martial artist Wesley Snipes is left with a $10 million net worth, despite delivering hits in a career longer than three decades. He was one of the leading actors in the 90s, starring in numerous blockbuster films and earning tens of millions in salaries, but encountered legal issues due to tax evasion. This led to his net worth taking a severe hit, but he has since returned to acting, to rebuild his career and finances.

Also Read: ‘Beetlejuice’ Director Tim Burton Has Built a Legacy With His Stunning Visuals; What’s His Net Worth?

Snipes' career milestones include appearances in dramas like "Jungle Fever" and "New Jack City," showcasing his versatility. He also demonstrated his martial arts prowess in action films such as "Blade" and "Demolition Man."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wesley Snipes (@realwesleysnipes)

What are Wesley Snipes' sources of income?

Wesley Snipes attends AOL BUILD | Getty Images | Photo by D Dipasupil

Also Read: Amy Adams' Range Extends From the DC Universe to Disney Fairytales; Here's Her Net Worth

Wesley Snipes's income primarily stems from his acting career, ever since he transitioned to leading roles after initially gaining recognition with supporting roles in the 1980s.

Wesley Snipes' salary

Also Read: Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Set a Benchmark and Made Him a Millionaire; What's His Net Worth?

Court filings during his IRS legal battle revealed that Snipes earned $37.9 million between 1996 and 2004, primarily through paychecks for films. Some notable earnings include $7 million for "Money Train" (1995), $7 million for "The Fan" (1996), and $13 million for "Blade: Trinity" (2004).

Patrick Swayze at Club USA | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Eichner

Wesley Snipes' real estate and overall assets

Wesley Snipes during Toronto International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Before running into financial challenges, Wesley Snipes had purchased a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, for $5.6 million in 2002. However, in 2014, the mansion was sold for $3.5 million, resulting in a $2.1 million loss. His assets have fluctuated over the years due to legal battles and financial difficulties.

Wesley Snipes' social media following

Instagram 1.3 Million followers Facebook 5.9 Million followers Twitter 277,200 Followers

Wesley Snipes (L) and Laura Bilgeri pose during 'The Recall' premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Manfred Schmid

Personal life

Born on July 31, 1962, in Orlando, Florida, Snipes converted to Islam in 1978 but later left the religion. Among personal challenges, Snipes also lost his New York City apartment during the 9/11 attacks. Despite serving a three-year prison sentence, Snipes has persevered and returned to his acting career.

Awards and recognition

Wesley Snipes' contributions to the entertainment industry have earned him recognition and accolades throughout his career. These include,

CableACE Awards - Best Actor in a Dramatic Series for "Vietnam War Story."

Image Awards - Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for "New Jack City."

Gold Special Jury Award (shared with Eric Stoltz and William Forsythe) - Best

Actors for "The Waterdance."

Image Awards - Outstanding Lead Actor in a Television Movie or Mini-Series for "America's Dream."

MTV Movie Awards - Best Villain for "New Jack City."

Independent Spirit Awards - Best Supporting Actor for "The Waterdance."

Black Reel Awards - Best Actor (Motion Picture) for "Undisputed."

Image Awards - Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "The Player."

DFCS Awards - Best Supporting Actor for "Dolemite Is My Name."

FAQs

What martial arts disciplines is Wesley Snipes skilled in?

Wesley Snipes holds black belts in Shotokan Karate and Hapkido.

What happened to Wesley Snipe?

Snipes was convicted of willful failure to file federal income tax returns (Income Tax evasion) in 2008, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Does Wesley Snipes have a daughter?

Yes, her name is Iset Jua-T Snipes.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'A Cinderella Story’ Star Hilary Duff's Net Worth?

Bella Thorne's Record-Breaking Online Presence Earned $1 Million in a Day; Here's Her Net Worth