Jane Fonda, the celebrated American actress and former fashion model, has a stunning net worth of $200 million in 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She rose to fame in the 1960 Broadway play, "There Was a Little Girl", which bagged her the nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play. One of the major successes she got was when she starred in the television show called, "The Dollmaker" for which she even won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Her main source of income is the amount she charges for acting in films and shows. Her work as a model in her time also contributed immensely to her net worth.

Jane Fonda continues to earn through her writing and acting. In 2005, she published her autobiography "My Life So Far." The book was well received and she reportedly earned a lot from the sales.

Fonda turned to aerobics to keep herself fit. She rebranded a studio as the Jane Fonda Workout which was a huge hit in the 1980s and her exercise video, "Jane Fonda's Workout" sold over a million copies, boosting her net worth.

Fonda owns several homes and has an impressive real estate portfolio. She owns the Forked Lightening Ranch, which is a 2,000-plus acre property situated in Pecos, New Mexico. The ranch features a 4,700 square feet main house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. She also had a home in Beverly Hills that she sold for $8.5 million in 2018. After this, she went on to buy a townhome in LA's Century City for $5.45 million.

2023 $200 Million + 2022 $190 Million 2021 $170 Million 2020 $150 Million 2019 $135 Million 2018 $120 Million

Jane Fonda was born on 21st December in 1937 and is currently 85 years old. She was born to actor father Henry Fonda and mother Frances Ford Seymour. She has a brother named Peter Fonda who is also an actor. She started learning dance at the age of 15 and attended Greenwich Academy. She started out her professional career in modeling before transitioning into acting. Fonda has been married three times and all three marriages have ended in divorce.

Her first marriage was to film director Roger Vadim with whom she has a daughter. Fonda's second marriage was to activist Tom Hayden. Finally, she married CNN founder Ted Turner and the marriage lasted from 1991 to 2001.

Fonda has earned many accolades over the years. She received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play and she is also an Oscar winner. She bagged her Academy Award for acting in "They Shoot Horses." Additionally, she has also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Why did Jane Fonda divorce Ted Turner?

She revealed in her memoir that her marriage to Ted Turner ended in divorce as Turner was unwilling to change his philandering ways.

Who is Jane Fonda married to?

She is currently not married to anyone.

Who is Jane Fonda's brother?

Her brother is the famous actor Peter Fonda.

