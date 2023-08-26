Name Demi Lovato Net Worth $40 Million Salary $200,000 Annual Salary $3 Million Sources of Income Endorsements, EPs Gender Female Date of Birth August 20, 1992 Age 30 Years Nationality American Profession Singer

Popular singer Demi Lovato, who gained fame early with the children's television series Barney & Friends, commands a net worth of $40 million. She later appeared in the musical film Camp Rock starring opposite Joe Jonas and soon signed up with Hollywood Records to release her first-ever album. Lovato has sold over 24 million copies of records only in the States and received various accolades over the years. On top of her success in the music industry, Lovato has also served as a judge on reality shows like The X Factor and appeared time and again in the hit musical comedy Glee.

Salary

As per Parade, Lovato earns an estimated $5 million annually from sources including album releases, podcasts, appearances, tours, and endorsements. She reportedly earns $100,000 per show, but that depends on a number of factors like merch sales, venue, and more.

Lovato reportedly earned a stunning $1 million for season 2 of The X Factor, in which she was seen as a judge alongside, Britney Spears, Simon Cowell, and L.A Reid.

Lovato bought her first house when she was just 16 and later moved to a 5,086-square-foot Mediterranean-style house worth $1.88 million in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles. Two years later, she bought another house on a new family compound in Sherman Oaks, California for a cool $2.25 million. In the fall of 2016. She invested another $8.3 million in a home situated in the Hollywood Hills, but listed the home soon as strong rainstorms were causing the home to slide down the mountain. She finally sold the house for $8.25 million in 2020 after a lot of struggle, since the fire department had deemed it unlivable after a mudslide. Following this she bought a new house for $7 million in Studio City, California.

Net Worth in 2023 $40 Million Net Worth in 2022 $39 Million Net Worth in 2021 $37 Million Net Worth in 2020 $36 Million Net Worth in 2019 $33 Million Net Worth in 2018 $30 Million

Instagram 157 Million Twitter 53 Million Facebook 33 Million

Demetria Devonne Lovato was born in 1992 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and grew up in Dallas, Texas. She showed interest in music from a very young age and began taking piano lessons when she was only seven years old. Lovato joined Disney's short series "As the Bell Rings" and later auditioned for "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance." Lovato's track "This Is Me" earned her international success, and the song peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Over the years, Lovato has bagged the MTV Video Music Awards, the Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, and the Latin American Awards. She is also a Guinness World Record holder and also featured on the Time 100 annual list back in 2017. She is also a 3-time recipient of the Brit Awards and was named the number 1 The New York Times Best Seller Author of 2013 for her book "Staying Strong."

Why was Demi Lovato referred to as they?

Lovato revealed in May 2021, that she identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. However, in 2021, she readopted her pronouns she/her but said that she still identifies as nonbinary.

Did Demi Lovato overdose on drugs?

She reportedly faced three strokes after a drug overdose in 2018.

When did Demi Lovato come out?

She revealed that she is open to dating both men and women back in 2017.

