Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him

The country music star had a similar experience with a Walmart employee last year as well.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A Walmart employee at the store and Jelly Roll at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards | (Image sources: Photos by Chris Hondros and Jeff Kravitz for Getty Images)

Getting mobbed by fans or being chased by the paparazzi are major concerns for artists and celebrities stepping out in public. But that doesn't seem to be an issue for Country singer, Jelly Roll, even as he dominates the charts with his heartfelt voice. The artist is known for his warm and welcoming nature as he keeps interacting with fans at unexpected places. But when the artist turned up to buy a copy of his new album "Beautifully Broken" at Walmart, an employee at the store failed to recognize the hitmaker, just like last year.

Perks of Blending in

Jelly Roll first went viral with his award-winning music and his acceptance speech at the 2023 CMA Awards. Despite this, it seems like he can still go out in public and not be recognized.

 

While it is hard to believe, there is plenty of video evidence shared by the artist himself. In a recent video shared on social media, Jelly Roll documented his experience of going into a Walmart store to buy a copy of his new album.

The artist also recalled that last year, when pulled the same stunt, he went unrecognized by Walmart workers. “I love Walmart. They’re all set up the same. They’re like Waffle House. I know where everything is at," he says. 

Screenshots from Jelly Roll's video at Walmart | (Image source: TikTok | @officialjellyroll)

This year, when the country star walked into the store, he found that the music CDs and records were locked up. So he called for a worker named Orlando for help, thinking that he might recognize the musician this time. However, the worker like his predecessor last year, was completely oblivious and proceeded to help Jelly Roll, who was also amazed to see that he still moves around without being recognized. At one point he asked the worker what his favorite album was.  "What's your favorite record that came out recently? Fan of country music?" Jelly asked the employee. "I don't listen to it so much," Orlando replied.

Screenshots from Jelly Roll's video showing the Walmart worker | (Image source: TikTok | @officialjellyroll)

The worker then tells him that they may be out of the CDs that he was looking for before finding the last copy. After getting the CD, the artist declared that his music was officially sold out at the store. Even though Orlando wasn't a country fan, he was still "the most helpful," Jelly proclaimed. While thanking him, Jelly said, "This is the best day ever".

Unlike the store employee, some fans recognized Jelly Roll on his way out. The fans stopped to click photos of him as he made his way to the counter with his music and Post Malone's "F-1 Trillion" vinyl. 

Viewers were fairly shocked to see that a musical sensation like Jelly Roll could go unrecognized. "How in the world don’t these ppl know Jelly Roll? Gosh… I would have been screaming and jumping up and down," @hollyeckart wrote. 

Screenshot of a comment praising Jelly Roll | (Image source: TikTok | @carmenletta1981)

Unsurprisingly, many lauded the humble nature of the artist as well. "I love how real and down-to-earth Jelly Roll is. It would be a true honor to meet him," expressed @mikehart71.

Screenshot of a comment supporting Jelly Roll for president | (Image source: TikTok | @georgia0340)

Jelly Roll is currently on the last leg of his hit "Beautifully Broken Tour," which is set to conclude at the end of this month in Charlotte, N.C. The next big event for the country star will be the 2024 CMA Awards in November where he is nominated in several categories.

