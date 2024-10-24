ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief

Although the innovative charging system can help EV owners save a lot of money, its installation costs are high.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Stock photo showing a man charging his electric vehicle | (Cover image source: Getty Images)
Stock photo showing a man charging his electric vehicle | (Cover image source: Getty Images)

Despite awareness about climate change and pollution, motorists are reluctant to replace their gas guzzlers with electric vehicles due to the cost involved. But EV makers have time and again reassured people that the cost of running electric cars can balance things out for them. This is what a user @Tesla_GTownTX on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed by sharing a screenshot of their bill for charging a Tesla for a year. While the cost of powering an EV was surprisingly low, there's still a catch.

Close up of Tesla logo on a charger at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station - (Image source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Close up of Tesla logo on a charger at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station - (Image source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Yearly Cost of Charging a Tesla

Since the caption on the post read, “First time I have had a bill within the last 12 months. This sucks," people expected the cost to be exorbitant. But they soon learned that the user was being sarcastic, as the bill revealed that it cost him only $2.37 to charge his Tesla for a year. Just a couple of dollars for a year sounds like a fantastic deal to motorists whose gas-fueled vehicles have burned a hole in their pockets. 

 

How to Cut Costs for EVs?

Upon closely examining the user's X profile it is clear that he uses something called a Tesla Powerwall to charge his car.

 

The Powerwall is essentially a massive battery that is looped into the home's power supply to store energy and charge the car. It's often paired with solar panels as the combination offers the most cost-effective and potentially self-sufficient power loop. Apart from powering the home, the solar panels also store the excess energy in the Powerwall, which is used to charge an EV.

Tesla has three Powerwall battery models Powerwall 2, Powerwall+, and Powerwall 3, all of which have an energy storage capacity of 13.5 kWh, enough to power a medium-sized home for hours, according to MarketWatch. 

The Tesla Powerwall battery installed at Rongomai School in Auckland, New Zealand (Image source:Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
The Tesla Powerwall battery installed at Rongomai School in Auckland, New Zealand (Image source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

They have different rates of power output and the newer model offers better power generation and an inverter configuration, which converts solar energy into electricity that can be used to power homes. 

What's the Catch?

While this sounds like an ideal scenario, the initial costs associated with buying a Powerwall could be staggering. As of October 2024, Tesla doesn't sell the Powerwall 2 and the Powerwall+. However, some vendors or third-party sellers may still have those. The one that Tesla officially sells is the Powerwall 3, which comes with a hybrid inverter allowing it to operate as a stand-alone system or in combination with solar panels.

 

It has an official installation price of $15,300 before taxes and incentives. However, third-party installers can charge customers anywhere between $13,000 and a whopping $20,000. This combined with the cost of buying an EV is more than enough to scare customers away.

Furthermore, the cost of repairing a Powerwall or replacing a Powerwall can put a dent in household budgets as well. While Tesla replaces Powerwall's free of cost under a warranty, replacing the battery system costs customers about $9,300 per unit.

 

At the same time, a MarketWatch report does mention that the upfront costs of the Tesla Powerwall can be justified by the savings it brings. Like in the case of the X user, Tesla users can save thousands of dollars on electricity bills.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
PERSONAL FINANCE
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
Although the innovative charging system can help EV owners save a lot of money, its installation costs are high.
1 hour ago
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
PERSONAL FINANCE
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
His success in the legal field has inspired him to give back and support programs that shaped his early career.
8 hours ago
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
PERSONAL FINANCE
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
"It was the greatest thing I have ever done for my health and bank account," she added.
14 hours ago
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
She has considered every possibility from natural calamities to civil unrest while preparing.
4 days ago
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
The man later clarified that his purpose wasn't to make money at all.
5 days ago
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for.
5 days ago
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
PERSONAL FINANCE
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
The student also began flashing the cash to her closest friends and began drinking expensive whisky with them.
Oct 13, 2024
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
The TikTok content creator and her friend guessed that the price would be higher than average but still got it wrong.
Oct 12, 2024
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
COSTCO
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
Costco has introduced the measures along with the first increase in its membership fees since 2017.
Oct 10, 2024
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
The Maserati driving kid has shared several videos on TikTok showing off her money collections.
Oct 2, 2024
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
PERSONAL FINANCE
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
There are several reasons why it only costs $10,000 to open a Chick-fil-A location. Keep reading to learn about all the details.
Sep 29, 2024
Finance expert Dave Ramsey swears by these 3 secret money tips to build wealth faster than ever
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert Dave Ramsey swears by these 3 secret money tips to build wealth faster than ever
Here are three key learnings from the radio host, bestselling author, and personal finance expert's money secrets.
Sep 26, 2024
Planning to buy a new vehicle? Here are insider tips to successfully negotiate a car loan
PERSONAL FINANCE
Planning to buy a new vehicle? Here are insider tips to successfully negotiate a car loan
Buying a car is a major financial investment and that's why you should know how to negotiate a car loan before you go to the dealership.
Sep 23, 2024
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
PERSONAL FINANCE
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
If you've invested in rental property, you should consider multiple factors when deciding whether it's the best time to sell.
Sep 22, 2024
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
PERSONAL FINANCE
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
The real estate market may have cooled a little, but if you received a text message asking to buy your house, you may want to investigate.
Sep 21, 2024
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
The man dressed in a cartoon costume during the cheque presentation ceremony to protect his identity.
Sep 20, 2024
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
PERSONAL FINANCE
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
You can block fraudsters from using your child’s SSN and other personal information by freezing their credit file.
Sep 20, 2024
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
PERSONAL FINANCE
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the extra space. If you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.
Sep 19, 2024
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
TikTok creator Lindsay wasn't happy with Cuban asking the working class to cut down on happiness.
Sep 17, 2024
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
She will now be checking her spam folder more frequently.
Sep 17, 2024