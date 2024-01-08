What is Greta Gerwig's Husband and Filmmaker Noah Baumbach's Net Worth?

Name Noah Baumbach Net Worth $16 million Gender Male DOB Sep 3, 1969 Age 54 years Nationality United States of America Profession Screenwriter, Film Director, Actor, Film Producer

American filmmaker Noah Baumbach holds a net worth of $16 million as of Jan 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. Influenced by Woody Allen and Whit Stillman, he collaborated with Wes Anderson, Adam Driver, and his wife Greta Gerwig. Baumbach gained attention with films like "Kicking and Screaming" (1995) and "The Squid and the Whale" (2005), which earned him an Academy Award nomination. His collaboration with Gerwig started with "Greenberg" (2010) and includes "Frances Ha" (2013), "Mistress America" (2015), and recent works like "White Noise" (2022) and "Barbie" (2023).

Noah Baumbach attends the "Marriage Story" premiere | Photo by Frazer Harrison | Getty Images

Career debut

Noah Baumbach made his debut as a writer and director in 1995 with "Kicking and Screaming," a comedy capturing the struggles of four college graduates resisting the transition to adulthood. Praised for its dialogue and portrayal of post-college life, the film showcased Baumbach's keen eye for ensemble storytelling. In 1997, he continued his exploration of relationships with "Mr. Jealousy," a film delving into a young writer's insecurities. Baumbach's career saw both acclaim and disregard, notably with the New York comedy "Highball" in 1997, a film he later disowned.

Collaborative ventures and directorial success

In 2004, Noah Baumbach began his collaboration with Wes Anderson, co-writing "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou." The subsequent year marked the release of Baumbach's semi-autobiographical comedy-drama, "The Squid and the Whale," exploring his Brooklyn upbringing and his parents' divorce in the 1980s. The film received critical acclaim, earning Baumbach awards at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival and an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Continuing his directorial efforts, Baumbach directed the 2007 dramedy, "Margot at the Wedding," starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nicole Kidman, Jack Black, and John Turturro. Baumbach's was also involved in short films, "Clearing the Air" and "New York Underground."

In 2009, Baumbach collaborated with Wes Anderson again, co-writing the screenplay for the film adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Fantastic Mr Fox." Despite critical acclaim, the film faced financial challenges but received nominations for prestigious awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

Director Noah Baumbach discusses his new film "Mistress America" at Apple Store Soho | Photo by Daniel Zuchnik | WireImage

Independent film career

In 2010, Baumbach's "Greenberg" earned a Golden Bear nomination at the Berlin International Film Festival. His 2012 project, "Frances Ha," co-written with and starring Greta Gerwig, showcased a digitally shot black-and-white style at the Toronto International Film Festival, drawing comparisons to iconic directors.

Baumbach's versatility continued as he adapted Curtis Sittenfeld's novel "Prep" and co-wrote "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted." His 2014 comedy-drama, "While We're Young," surpassed his previous box office records. 2015 saw the release of "Mistress America," starring Greta Gerwig and Lola Kirke, and he also co-directed the documentary "De Palma." In 2017, "The Meyerowitz Stories" hit Netflix, competing at Cannes and receiving acclaim for its portrayal of a dysfunctional family, starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, and Emma Thompson. The film scored well on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.

In 2001, Baumbach met actress Jennifer Jason Leigh while she was performing on Broadway. They married on September 2, 2005, and have a son named Rohmer. The marriage ended in divorce in September 2013.

Baumbach's relationship with actress Greta Gerwig began in late 2011 during the production of "Greenberg." They have two sons, born in March 2019 and February 2023. After 12 years of being together, Baumbach and Gerwig got married at New York City Hall in December 2023.

Director Noah Baumbach and actress Greta Gerwig discuss their new film "Mistress America" | Photo by Daniel Zuchnik | WireImage | Getty Images

Baumbach's filmmaking talent has garnered him three Academy Award nominations for "The Squid and the Whale" (2005) and "Marriage Story" (2019). He's also been recognized with nominations from esteemed institutions like the Golden Globe Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Critics Choice Movie Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and Writers Guild of America Awards. Baumbach has earned five Independent Spirit Film Award nominations, securing two wins for his notable contributions to the film industry.

Did Noah Baumbach write "Barbie"?

Barbie is the first film directed by Gerwig and co-written with Baumbach.

How long have Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach been together?

After 12 years of being together, Baumbach and Gerwig got married at New York City Hall in December 2023.

How did Baumbach's collaboration with Wes Anderson start?

In 2004, Noah Baumbach began his collaboration with Wes Anderson, co-writing "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."

