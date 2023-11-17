What Is Oscar-Winning ‘Annie Hall’ Director Woody Allen’s Net Worth?

Name Woody Allen Net Worth $140 Million Sources of Income Filmmaking, Acting, Comedy Shows Date of Birth 1st December 1935 Age 87 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Director & Producer, Comedian, Journalist, Screenwriter, Author

Born as Allan Stewart Konigsberg, Woody Allen is known for his famous and phenomenal work as an American director, actor, comedian, screenwriter, and author who has an estimated net worth of $140 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He legally changed his name to Heywood Allen at the mere age of 17 and later became famous by the name 'Woody.' His magnificent work has bagged him several awards including 24 Oscar nominations, four of which he won for his screenplay and direction. Allen also became quite popular as an author and has written several books including "Apropos of Nothing," "Zero Gravity," "Side Effects," "Without Feather," "Getting Even," "Mere Anarchy" and the list goes on.

Woody Allen attends the Cinema Society screening of "Cafe Society"/Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Allen started his career writing jokes for "The Herb Shriner Show" and then pursued scriptwriting at Ed Sullivan. He has performed in several comedy shows and setups at Greenwich, Manhattan, and also bagged one Grammy for "Woody Allen," his comedy album. The main sources of Allen's income are from the movies and the comic segment. He has appeared in many comedy shows as a guest as well as performed on his comedy shows with jam-packed audiences.

Director of photography Vittorio Storaro, actor Corey Stoll, actress Blake Lively, director Woody Allen, actress Kristen Stewart, and actor Jesse Eisenberg attend the "Cafe Society" premiere. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

Woody Allen’s film career

Allen has directed over 50 films so far, including "Annie Hall" (1977), Manhattan" (1979), "Crimes and Misdemeanors" (1989), "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994), "Midnight in Paris," "Blue Jasmine" (2012). His films explore love, relationships, morality, and existentialism themes in his unique humorous style. Among his highest-grossing films are "Midnight in Paris" which raked in $154 million, "Blue Jasmine" which brought in $99 million, "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" which made $96 million and "Match Point" which grossed $85 million, per The Richest.

Allen had an opulent duplex which he sold in 1999 for an exorbitant price of $14 million. He then went on to purchase a 4,000-square-foot house on Manhattan's Upper East Side which has splendid rooms and a lush courtyard. He purchased this house for $26 million and now enjoys life in his home in New York City and Manhattan with his wife.

Woody Allen (L) and Soon-Yi Previn are seen on September 6, 2023, in Venice, Italy. Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Allen has dated quite a few women including Stacey Nelkin, Diane Keaton, and Mia Farrow in his past and has been in three marriages. He was married first to Harlene Rosen in 1956 but the union in a bitter divorce in 1959. He then married Louise Lasserin in 1966 and was with her till 1970. His third and present marriage was with Soon-Yi Previn in 2007 with whom he is seen in many award shows. Soon-Yi Previn was one of Mia Farrow's adopted daughters with whom Allen later fell in love. Woody Allen has five children—Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Moses Farrow, Bechet Allen, and Manzie Tio Allen.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn attend a red carpet for the movie "Coup De Chance" in Venice, Italy. Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Instagram 56.5K Followers Facebook 2.2 Million Followers YouTube 15.5K Followers

Woody Allen performs with his New Orleans Jazz Band/Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

- Critics Choice Awards 2012: Best Original Screenplay for "Midnight in Paris"

- Golden Globes, USA 2012: Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Midnight in Paris"

- Academy Awards, USA 2012: Oscar for Best Writing, Original Screenplay in "Midnight in Paris"

- Cannes Film Festival 2002: Honorary Golden Palm

- BAFTA Awards 1993: Best Screenplay-Original for "Husband and Wives"

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 1990: Best Director for "Crimes and Misdemeanors"

- American Comedy Awards, USA 1987: Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) for "Hannah and Her Sisters"

- American Comedy Awards, USA 1987: Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 1986: President's Award for "The Purple Rose of Cairo"

- Berlin International Film Festival 1975: UNICRIT Award for "Love and Death"

Woody Allen speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton/Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Does Woody Allen have any siblings?

Yes. Wood Allen has a younger sister Letty Aronson, an American film producer.

Which are some of the best Woody Allen's movies?

"Midnight in Paris," "Match Point," "Scoop," "Annie Hall," "Hannah and Her Sisters," and "Crimes and Misdemeanours" are some of Allen's noted movies.

What is the last movie directed by Woody Allen?

"Coup De Chance" is the last movie directed by Woody Allen and he has won several awards for the movie.