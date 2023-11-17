What Is Oscar-Winning ‘Annie Hall’ Director Woody Allen’s Net Worth?
|Name
|Woody Allen
|Net Worth
|$140 Million
|Sources of Income
|Filmmaking, Acting, Comedy Shows
|Date of Birth
|1st December 1935
|Age
|87 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Actor, Film Director & Producer, Comedian, Journalist, Screenwriter, Author
Woody Allen's net worth
Born as Allan Stewart Konigsberg, Woody Allen is known for his famous and phenomenal work as an American director, actor, comedian, screenwriter, and author who has an estimated net worth of $140 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He legally changed his name to Heywood Allen at the mere age of 17 and later became famous by the name 'Woody.' His magnificent work has bagged him several awards including 24 Oscar nominations, four of which he won for his screenplay and direction. Allen also became quite popular as an author and has written several books including "Apropos of Nothing," "Zero Gravity," "Side Effects," "Without Feather," "Getting Even," "Mere Anarchy" and the list goes on.
What are Woody Allen’s sources of income?
Allen started his career writing jokes for "The Herb Shriner Show" and then pursued scriptwriting at Ed Sullivan. He has performed in several comedy shows and setups at Greenwich, Manhattan, and also bagged one Grammy for "Woody Allen," his comedy album. The main sources of Allen's income are from the movies and the comic segment. He has appeared in many comedy shows as a guest as well as performed on his comedy shows with jam-packed audiences.
Woody Allen’s film career
Allen has directed over 50 films so far, including "Annie Hall" (1977), Manhattan" (1979), "Crimes and Misdemeanors" (1989), "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994), "Midnight in Paris," "Blue Jasmine" (2012). His films explore love, relationships, morality, and existentialism themes in his unique humorous style. Among his highest-grossing films are "Midnight in Paris" which raked in $154 million, "Blue Jasmine" which brought in $99 million, "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" which made $96 million and "Match Point" which grossed $85 million, per The Richest.
Woody Allen’s real estate
Allen had an opulent duplex which he sold in 1999 for an exorbitant price of $14 million. He then went on to purchase a 4,000-square-foot house on Manhattan's Upper East Side which has splendid rooms and a lush courtyard. He purchased this house for $26 million and now enjoys life in his home in New York City and Manhattan with his wife.
Woody Allen’s personal life
Allen has dated quite a few women including Stacey Nelkin, Diane Keaton, and Mia Farrow in his past and has been in three marriages. He was married first to Harlene Rosen in 1956 but the union in a bitter divorce in 1959. He then married Louise Lasserin in 1966 and was with her till 1970. His third and present marriage was with Soon-Yi Previn in 2007 with whom he is seen in many award shows. Soon-Yi Previn was one of Mia Farrow's adopted daughters with whom Allen later fell in love. Woody Allen has five children—Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Moses Farrow, Bechet Allen, and Manzie Tio Allen.
Woody Allen's awards
- Critics Choice Awards 2012: Best Original Screenplay for "Midnight in Paris"
- Golden Globes, USA 2012: Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Midnight in Paris"
- Academy Awards, USA 2012: Oscar for Best Writing, Original Screenplay in "Midnight in Paris"
- Cannes Film Festival 2002: Honorary Golden Palm
- BAFTA Awards 1993: Best Screenplay-Original for "Husband and Wives"
- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 1990: Best Director for "Crimes and Misdemeanors"
- American Comedy Awards, USA 1987: Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) for "Hannah and Her Sisters"
- American Comedy Awards, USA 1987: Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy
- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 1986: President's Award for "The Purple Rose of Cairo"
- Berlin International Film Festival 1975: UNICRIT Award for "Love and Death"
FAQs
Does Woody Allen have any siblings?
Yes. Wood Allen has a younger sister Letty Aronson, an American film producer.
Which are some of the best Woody Allen's movies?
"Midnight in Paris," "Match Point," "Scoop," "Annie Hall," "Hannah and Her Sisters," and "Crimes and Misdemeanours" are some of Allen's noted movies.
What is the last movie directed by Woody Allen?
"Coup De Chance" is the last movie directed by Woody Allen and he has won several awards for the movie.