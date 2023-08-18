Name Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller Net Worth $200 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $15 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Directing, Producing DOB 30 November 1965 Age 57 years old Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor/Screen Writer/Director/Producer/Comedian

Comedian, actor, writer, director and producer Ben Stiller is a global star. He started his career with the comedy group "Frat Pack" and went on to work in several blockbusters like “Zoolander”, "There's Something About Mary," “Tropic Thunder” and the “Night at The Museum” franchise. The star boasts a towering net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His movies have grossed over $6 billion at the global box office to date, as per the publication.

Ben Stiller has reportedly made over $47.5 million from acting. Stiller rose to global fame with the film “Night At The Museum”, which grossed over $574 million worldwide. Her reprised his role in the sequel as well in 2009, and at the time his net worth was $53 million, according to Fandomwire. By the end of the third installment of the franchise in 2015, which also marked Robin Williams’ final project, Stiller’s net worth skyrocketed to $120 million.

Stiller has regularly bagged multimillion paychecks for his roles. For “Tower Heist”, he was paid a handsome $15 million and for the “Little Fockers”, he made $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, for one of his famous films, “Zoolander”, the star made only $2.5 million.

Ben Stiller launched his production company "Red Hour Films" in 2001. It famously produced the film "Zoolander" the same year. Stiller still runs the production company which is currently producing the critically acclaimed Apple TV series, "Severance".

Here's our NEW Official Trailer for #Severance. Excited to finally share this show!



Starts streaming on @appletv Feb 18. https://t.co/2tflQi6bP0 pic.twitter.com/F3E7tIdod4 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 18, 2022

Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor bought a $15.3 million condo in New York in 2016. They held on to the property through October 2022 when they ultimately sold it for $14.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Earlier, they sold their long-time LA residence to action superstar Jason Statham for $7.3 million. Two years later, Statham sold the property to "Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki for $9.2 million. The former Stiller couple co-owns a 14-acre property in Hawaii, which they bought for $8.5 million in 2002, and a 33-acre property in New York for which they paid $10 million in 2010.

Stiller also has a fantastic collection of classic and luxury cars in his garage. He owns a Mercedes CLS Class worth $72,950, a Jaguar XJ worth $76,995, an Audi Q7 worth $55,800, a Maserati Quattroporte worth $146,890 and a Ford Taurus worth $29,000, according to 21Motoring

2022 $203 Million 2021 $187 Million 2020 $182 Million 2019 $152 Million

Ben Stiller has been married to actress Christine Taylor since 2000. They reportedly met while filming a television pilot and have appeared together in films such as "Zoolander," "Tropic Thunder," and "Arrested Development." They have two children, a daughter and a son.

In 2017, the couple announced they would be after 17 years of marriage but they never filed for a divorce. During the pandemic, they rekindled their love and are still together.

1993 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for “The Ben Stiller Show”

2022 HCA Award: Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama for “Severance”

2022 INOCA TV: Best Directing for a Drama Series for “Severance”

2011 Britannia Award: Excellence in Comedy

2009 MTV Generation Award

2008 Hollywood Film Award: Comedy of the Year for “Tropic Thunder”

What is Ben Stiller’s net worth?

Ben Stiller’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

How old is Ben Stiller?

Ben Stiller currently is 57 years old.

How tall is Ben Stiller?

Ben Stiller’s height is 1.70 m tall, which is about 5 ft 7 in.

Is Ben Stiller still married?

Yes, Ben Stiller is still married to Christine Taylor.

