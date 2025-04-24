ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist

Ari Siegel started 'History by Mail' in 2019 after witnessing a powerful historic document in the Library of Congress.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Barbara Corcoran and Ari Siegel on Shark Tank 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Shark Tank)
Barbara Corcoran and Ari Siegel on Shark Tank 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Shark Tank)

People of different backgrounds and belief systems find visibility for their ideas on "Shark Tank" in addition to an investment for developing those ideas. One such entrepreneur was Ari Siegel, who introduced History By Mail, a mailing service with a subscription model that delivered replicated historical records and educated people through authentic facts. The company's motto was "All Americans deserve equal access to hold the documents that have shaped us." He pitched his snail mail company on the show and sought a $250,000 investment in exchange for 10% equity. The idea took root while he was visiting the Library of Congress. 

 

He explained that he discovered from a fortuitous meeting with a handwritten letter from Abraham Lincoln that primary source documents were the most effective way to learn about the past. The way Jewish education focused on studying primary materials like the Torah and Talmud, according to Siegel, was one of the "unconscious" forces behind History By Mail. “We are used to, in a Jewish context, learning from primary sources, but out there in the world, people don’t typically learn that way, and so it’s sort of bringing a Jewish style of learning to the general public,” he stated, as per JTA.

 

Siegel wanted the people in general to experience the tangible ownership of a historic document. “Their eyes lit up. I thought, ‘There’s a business here,’” he said. Initially, the snail mail sent out “interesting letters that touch on relevant historic themes, or that are written by or to historic figures,” on a biweekly basis. The business was met with a positive response, and it grew. Siegel confirmed that his turnover increased to more than $1 million in 2024. This piqued the interest of sharks, however, only Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky offered $250,000 in exchange for 20% equity. When Siegel requested help with social media, Barbara Corcoran couldn't resist and offered the same figures in return for marketing, according to CNBC

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by History By Mail (@historybymail)

 

“You get to do what you love, and you’re making a killing,” Mark Cuban reacted to the pitch before pulling out, and added, “You don’t really need our help to get to the next level.” However, Daniel Lubetzky remained firm on the deal since the business reminded him of his legacy. Lubetzky was deeply touched after receiving a replica of an order from U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and an eyewitness sketch of a D-Day military leader. "Mine is related to my father. My father was liberated by American soldiers,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniel Lubetzky (@daniellubetzky)

 

“The impact of history is seeing the interconnectedness,” Siegel said after gifting Lubetzky sheets of the stamps that ironically featured a Japanese-American soldier from the unit that freed the KIND Snacks founder's father. “One thing that had happened a long time ago has ripple effects years later, and so it gives depth and context to the present moment that you see that it’s more than what it seems.” Reports suggest that the Mexican-Jewish investor and the Jewish entrepreneur signed the lucrative business deal on Tu Bishvat. Siegel confirmed that business increased manifold after appearing on "Shark Tank," “This was the best [sales] week we’ve ever had,” he said. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
The contestant made several errors while playing one of the show's most time-sensitive games.
7 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist
Ari Siegel started 'History by Mail' in 2019 after witnessing a powerful historic document in the Library of Congress.
8 hours ago
Mayim Bialik appears in a 'Jeopardy' clue a year after being fired and fans are not staying quiet
ECONOMY & WORK
Mayim Bialik appears in a 'Jeopardy' clue a year after being fired and fans are not staying quiet
Her name isn't usually mentioned on the show for obvious reasons, so this was a rarity.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings the car in which Tupac Shakur was shot in — but Rick found it too expensive
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings the car in which Tupac Shakur was shot in — but Rick found it too expensive
The car was an infamous piece of hip-hop history and could fetch big money at auctions.
10 hours ago
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
The iconic action movie had a dialogue that had a reference to the show popular back then as well.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
Cuban kept resisting a joint deal, but then all other sharks decided to give him a higher share.
12 hours ago
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
The insider account contradicts a statement that Bialik had released regarding her exit.
13 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
Seacrest took the opportunity to congratulate the second-time 'honeymooners' with a risqué joke. 
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
The duo has expanded their business with more product lines since they gained exposure.
1 day ago
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
ECONOMY & WORK
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
This information could help a lot of contestants do well on "The Price is Right" but there's a risk.
1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
The contestant was doing it in her heels and Seacrest was at first surprised.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
Jennings couldn't keep his thoughts in after listening to the contestant's story.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
The woman wasn't the only one who had made such an alarming discovery.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
The competitor was able to make a comeback and walk out as the champion, which is impressive.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
The show sees several valuable items whenever it films, and their safety is absolutely imperative.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
Rick Harrison was caught off guard when the guest asked for such a high price.
2 days ago
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
ECONOMY & WORK
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
The pawn shop owners even appeared in a music video along with other personalities like Drew Carey.
3 days ago
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
The Sharks were advised to taste the product only if they were 'brave enough.'
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
Corey chose to go with his instincts, and the business suffered because of this lapse.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
Neither Rick Harrison nor the guest had any idea what the item was or how much it would cost today.
3 days ago