'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist

Ari Siegel started 'History by Mail' in 2019 after witnessing a powerful historic document in the Library of Congress.

People of different backgrounds and belief systems find visibility for their ideas on "Shark Tank" in addition to an investment for developing those ideas. One such entrepreneur was Ari Siegel, who introduced History By Mail, a mailing service with a subscription model that delivered replicated historical records and educated people through authentic facts. The company's motto was "All Americans deserve equal access to hold the documents that have shaped us." He pitched his snail mail company on the show and sought a $250,000 investment in exchange for 10% equity. The idea took root while he was visiting the Library of Congress.

He explained that he discovered from a fortuitous meeting with a handwritten letter from Abraham Lincoln that primary source documents were the most effective way to learn about the past. The way Jewish education focused on studying primary materials like the Torah and Talmud, according to Siegel, was one of the "unconscious" forces behind History By Mail. “We are used to, in a Jewish context, learning from primary sources, but out there in the world, people don’t typically learn that way, and so it’s sort of bringing a Jewish style of learning to the general public,” he stated, as per JTA.

Siegel wanted the people in general to experience the tangible ownership of a historic document. “Their eyes lit up. I thought, ‘There’s a business here,’” he said. Initially, the snail mail sent out “interesting letters that touch on relevant historic themes, or that are written by or to historic figures,” on a biweekly basis. The business was met with a positive response, and it grew. Siegel confirmed that his turnover increased to more than $1 million in 2024. This piqued the interest of sharks, however, only Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky offered $250,000 in exchange for 20% equity. When Siegel requested help with social media, Barbara Corcoran couldn't resist and offered the same figures in return for marketing, according to CNBC.

“You get to do what you love, and you’re making a killing,” Mark Cuban reacted to the pitch before pulling out, and added, “You don’t really need our help to get to the next level.” However, Daniel Lubetzky remained firm on the deal since the business reminded him of his legacy. Lubetzky was deeply touched after receiving a replica of an order from U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and an eyewitness sketch of a D-Day military leader. "Mine is related to my father. My father was liberated by American soldiers,” he said.

“The impact of history is seeing the interconnectedness,” Siegel said after gifting Lubetzky sheets of the stamps that ironically featured a Japanese-American soldier from the unit that freed the KIND Snacks founder's father. “One thing that had happened a long time ago has ripple effects years later, and so it gives depth and context to the present moment that you see that it’s more than what it seems.” Reports suggest that the Mexican-Jewish investor and the Jewish entrepreneur signed the lucrative business deal on Tu Bishvat. Siegel confirmed that business increased manifold after appearing on "Shark Tank," “This was the best [sales] week we’ve ever had,” he said.