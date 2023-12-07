Name Emma Thompson Net Worth $40 Million Gender Female Date of Birth April 15, 1959 Age 64 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Author, Voice Actor, Film Producer

Emma Thompson, British actress, screenwriter, and producer, boasts a net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She gained fame through her roles in the BBC miniseries, "Tutti Frutti" and "Fortunes of War" in 1987. Thompson then starred in notable films like "Henry V," "Howards End," "In the Name of the Father," "The Remains of the Day," "Sense and Sensibility," "Love Actually," "Saving Mr. Banks," and the "Harry Potter" series. Throughout her career, Thompson has clinched numerous awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

Emma Thompson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall | Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage | Getty Images

Over 100 acting credits

Thompson began her film journey in 1989 with "The Tall Guy." That same year, she worked as Princess Katherine in Kenneth Branagh's "Henry V." In 1991, she collaborated with Branagh again for "Dead Again" and starred in the period drama "Impromptu." 1992 marked a standout year. Thompson appeared in Branagh's "Peter's Friends" and James Ivory's "Howards End," winning her first Academy Award for her role as Margaret Schlegel. More acclaim followed in 1993 with Oscar nominations for "The Remains of the Day" and "In the Name of the Father." She also starred in Branagh's "Much Ado About Nothing."

After roles in "Junior" and "Carrington," Thompson hit a peak in 1995 with "Sense and Sensibility," where she not only starred as Elinor Dashwood but also penned the screenplay, earning her a second Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. This made her the only actor to win Oscars for both acting and writing. In the late '90s, she continued her success with films like "The Winter Guest," "Primary Colors," and "Judas Kiss."

In the early 2000s, Thompson appeared in films like "Maybe Baby," "Treasure Planet," "Imagining Argentina," and the beloved Christmas romantic comedy, "Love Actually." She joined the "Harry Potter" series in 2004 as Professor Sybill Trelawney and continued in subsequent films. Throughout the decade, she starred in fantasy comedies "Nanny McPhee" and "Stranger than Fiction," the period drama "Brideshead Revisited," the romantic drama "Last Chance Harvey," the coming-of-age drama "An Education," and the comedy, "The Boat That Rocked."

After roles in "Men in Black 3" and "Brave" in 2012, Thompson was featured in three 2013 films: "Beautiful Creatures," "The Love Punch," and "Saving Mr. Banks." Her portrayal of "Mary Poppins" author P.L. Travers in the last film earned her acclaim and award nominations.

Emma Thompson | Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Television and theater

After her late '80s breakthroughs, Thompson starred in TV films like "Knuckle," "The Winslow Boy," "The Blue Boy," and "Hospital!" In 2001, she starred in and wrote the acclaimed TV film "Wit," directed by Mike Nichols. Two years later, Thompson appeared in the highly praised Mike Nichols production, "Angels in America." On stage, Thompson shone in productions like "Me and My Girl," "Look Back in Anger," "King Lear," and "A Midsummer Night's Dream." From 2014 to 2015, she played Mrs. Lovett in the revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Thompson is deeply committed to human rights advocacy, serving as an ambassador for the charity ActionAid and chairing the Helen Bamber Foundation for the Care of Victims of Torture. An active environmentalist, she has partnered with Greenpeace on various campaigns opposing climate change and Arctic oil drilling. Thompson is also an ambassador for the British charity Galapagos Conservation Trust.

Emma Thompson was previously married to Kenneth Branagh for 6 years (1989-1995). After her divorce from Branagh, Thompson is now happily married to her second husband Greg Wise for 20 years. In 2003, Thompson and her husband informally adopted Tindyebwa Agaba, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier. They crossed paths at a Refugee Council event when he was sixteen, and later invited him to spend Christmas at their home. Thompson also has a daughter named Gaia Wise.

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage | Getty Images

How did Emma Thompson become famous?

In 1985, Thompson was cast in the West End revival of the musical "Me and My Girl," co-starring Robert Lindsay. It provided a breakthrough in her career as the production earned rave reviews.

Has Emma Thompson ever given birth?

In 1999, Thompson gave birth to her daughter, Gaia Wise, who is now an actress.

What did Emma Thompson do in "Harry Potter"?

Thompson takes on the minor part of Professor Sybill Trelawney who teaches divination at Hogwarts in the "Harry Potter" films.

