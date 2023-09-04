Name Adam Douglas Driver Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth November 19, 1983 Age 39 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Adam Driver at the 79th Venice International Film Festival | Getty Images | Maria Moratti

Also Read: From Oprah Winfrey to Simon Cowell, 10 Richest TV Personalities Right Now

Adam Driver is a renowned American actor and philanthropist known for his captivating performances. Born on November 19, 1983, in San Diego, California, he gained fame through "Girls" and "Star Wars." He co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit organization, and is known for his commitment to authenticity in his craft. Adam Driver has an estimated net worth of $16 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Born on November 19, 1983, in San Diego, California, Driver's journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. He rose to fame through his compelling performances in various films and television series, capturing the hearts of both critics and audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Driver's (@rendriver)

Also Read: Tom Holland Swung in and Captivated Marvel Fans as Spiderman; Here's His Net Worth and Salary

Adam Driver's primary source of income comes from his acting career. He has taken on a wide range of roles, from the emotionally complex Adam Sackler in the HBO series "Girls" to the iconic Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" franchise. These roles, along with many others, have contributed significantly to his net worth.

In addition to his acting, Driver is also involved in endorsements, which provide him with additional income. His association with brands like Burberry and other top brands, plus advertisement appearances and modeling has boosted his earnings by over $2.5 million.

Also Read: What is ‘2 Broke Girls’ Diva Kat Dennings' Net Worth?

Moreover, Adam Driver is a dedicated philanthropist and the co-founder of Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit organization that brings live theater performances to military personnel and their families. While this work is not a direct source of income, it reflects his commitment to important causes and showcases his financial influence.

Adam Driver's salary varies depending on the specific project he is working on. For his role in "Girls," he earned critical acclaim and a regular paycheck. The Star Wars franchise, in which he played the iconic Kylo Ren had a box office collection of over $1 billion and brought him a substantial salary of over $9 million, reports Parade.

In June 2013, Adam Driver married his longtime girlfriend, Joanne Tucker, whom he met while they were both studying drama at Juilliard. The couple welcomed a son, keeping his birth largely shielded from media attention. They reside in Brooklyn Heights. Adam Driver is not only known for his acting and philanthropy but also for his unique approach to his career. He famously refuses to watch or listen to his own performances, demonstrating his commitment to authenticity and his craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Driver's (@rendriver)

Adam Driver's illustrious career in the entertainment industry has been punctuated by a slew of prestigious awards and nominations. Notably, he earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in the acclaimed series "Girls". Additionally, he clinched the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Actor for his compelling performance in "Paterson", a testament to his versatility on the big screen.

The pinnacle of recognition came with an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "BlacKkKlansman," solidifying his status as one of Hollywood's finest talents. His journey on Broadway also garnered acclaim, earning him a Tony Award nomination for his role in "Burn This".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Driver's (@rendriver)

What is Adam Driver's net worth?

Adam Driver's net worth is estimated to be $16 million.

What are his notable roles?

He is known for his roles in "Girls," "Star Wars" as Kylo Ren, "Marriage Story," and "BlacKkKlansman," among others.

Is Adam Driver involved in philanthropy?

Yes, he co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit organization that brings live theater to military personnel and their families.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Marlon Brando to Cameron Diaz, Hollywood’s Top 10 Remarkable Late-Career Comebacks

Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James Has His Own Customized Bike Empire; Here's His Net Worth