ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the value of her oil portrait

She had no idea who the painter was and what it might be worth, so her shock was understandable.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Art is passed on and preserved as an inheritance through generations, but at times, those who get it from their relatives don't realize the significance behind a painting or a sculpture. When a woman showed up on “Antiques Roadshow” with a painting lying around in the house, she had no idea who the artist was. But when she learned about the story and value of the painting of a Native American woman, the guest couldn't stop her tears.

via GIPHY

 

The woman's father-in-law used to work as a boilerman for the Carnegies of New York City, and this painting used to be in the Carnegie mansion. After Mr. and Mrs. Carnegie passed away, their daughter, Mrs. Miller, gifted the painting to the guest’s father-in-law. This was in 1946, the same year her husband was born, and he had been seeing it in his house ever since he was a kid.

Screenshot showing the guest on
Screenshot showing the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

However, he did not know who the painting was by. The guest said that she had moved a couple of years ago, and the painting had been in storage since then. She had forgotten to look at it and was surprised when she saw that it was of a woman. “I was surprised that it was a woman and not a man because that was my memory,” she said. It was now expert Tony Abeyta's job to educate the woman about the value of the art that she possessed. The first thing that he noticed was that the frame was original. The painting had never been taken out of it, which meant that it was in its original form. Abeyta then said that the subject was most likely a Taos Indian, who are Natives of the city of Taos in New Mexico.

Screenshot showing the expert and the guest on
Screenshot showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert then revealed that it was an oil painting that was done with a model who posed for the painter. He also figured out that it was made sometime in the year 1900. Back then, painters from all over the country came to the Southwest, which had a Taos Art Colony. “You don’t have a signature or anything on the painting?” he then asked the guest. When she said no, the expert proved her wrong. “When I first saw it, I knew exactly who painted it,” Abeyta said. “All I had to do was look behind the dust in this area in here.” The words JH Sharp were written there, but a keen eye was required to figure that out. The full name of the painter was Joseph Henry Sharp, an Ohio native who is one of the most important artists when it comes to Taos Indian art.

 

It was then time to appraise the exquisite painting. Given the fact that it was in its original frame, never been taken out, and in fantastic condition, Abeyta believed that it could bring between $50,000 and $70,000. This was a lot more than what the guest was expecting, and she could not hold back her tears. “I can’t believe it. That’s amazing,” she said, tears in her eyes.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Jeopardy’ insider reveals what Ken Jennings found the hardest part about hosting the show
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Jeopardy’ insider reveals what Ken Jennings found the hardest part about hosting the show
Jennings is loved by fans of the show ever since he became one of its most dominant contestants.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects multiple offers from judges to stick to her company's true worth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects multiple offers from judges to stick to her company's true worth
The founder didn't budge even an inch from the valuation that she found to be accurate.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to answer the most obvious word in a Christmas-themed puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to answer the most obvious word in a Christmas-themed puzzle
The player later confessed that he went blank and gave the wrong answer.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the value of her oil portrait
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the value of her oil portrait
She had no idea who the painter was and what it might be worth, so her shock was understandable.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves difficult puzzle and wins a massive $50,000 on her son’s birthday
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves difficult puzzle and wins a massive $50,000 on her son’s birthday
She knew the answer long before the timer started ticking down and won a massive chunk of money.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
The contestant made several errors while playing one of the show's most time-sensitive games.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist
Ari Siegel started 'History by Mail' in 2019 after witnessing a powerful historic document in the Library of Congress.
1 day ago
Mayim Bialik appears in a 'Jeopardy' clue a year after being fired and fans are not staying quiet
ECONOMY & WORK
Mayim Bialik appears in a 'Jeopardy' clue a year after being fired and fans are not staying quiet
Her name isn't usually mentioned on the show for obvious reasons, so this was a rarity.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings the car in which Tupac Shakur was shot in — but Rick found it too expensive
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings the car in which Tupac Shakur was shot in — but Rick found it too expensive
The car was an infamous piece of hip-hop history and could fetch big money at auctions.
1 day ago
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
The iconic action movie had a dialogue that had a reference to the show popular back then as well.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
Cuban kept resisting a joint deal, but then all other sharks decided to give him a higher share.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
The insider account contradicts a statement that Bialik had released regarding her exit.
1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
Seacrest took the opportunity to congratulate the second-time 'honeymooners' with a risqué joke. 
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
The duo has expanded their business with more product lines since they gained exposure.
2 days ago
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
ECONOMY & WORK
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
This information could help a lot of contestants do well on "The Price is Right" but there's a risk.
2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
The contestant was doing it in her heels and Seacrest was at first surprised.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
Jennings couldn't keep his thoughts in after listening to the contestant's story.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
The woman wasn't the only one who had made such an alarming discovery.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
The competitor was able to make a comeback and walk out as the champion, which is impressive.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
The show sees several valuable items whenever it films, and their safety is absolutely imperative.
3 days ago