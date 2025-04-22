ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane

The guest had stumbled into the rare artifact online and didn't have to shell out a lot for it.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the cane and the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/The Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the cane and the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/The Antiques Roadshow PBS)

It's natural to be surprised and even be in disbelief when an expert on “Antiques Roadshow” reveals that a vintage item or collectible lying in the house could be worth a fortune. But some guests on the show go overboard, and the reaction could be a bit too dramatic. In one special episode of the show, an ordinary-looking cane brought in by a guest turned out to be an unexpected gem after the expert Allan Katz revealed its worth and origins. The guest was so astonished at this that he started breathing heavily.

Screenshot showing the expert, the item, and the guest (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the item, and the guest (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest, an avid cane collector, had stumbled across the item online several years ago. "I'm not a serious collector," he confessed, "but once I saw this, I just had to have it," he added. The cane had caught his eye due to its unique and seemingly fantastic carvings. “I think there are 36 of them. They just jump right out at me,” he said, describing the carved figures on the cane’s shaft. The appraiser, upon closer inspection, immediately recognized the piece as something more than just a decorative object. It was very light, suggesting it might be white pine, a wood not native to North America, but likely basswood. The carvings themselves were what truly set the cane apart. “Starting with the tip here, you have the snout of an alligator, then horned toad, snakes, and more lizards," Katz explained.

Screenshot showing the expert examining the cane (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the cane (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Each figure was meticulously detailed and three-dimensional despite being very intricate. The appraiser pointed out that the animal forms grew more complex as one moved down the shaft. The art on the cane ended with a metal ferrule at the bottom. What captivated the expert even more was the artistry behind it. “It’s very complex. You see these snakes, it really looks and feels like the snake is wrapped around the vines,” Katz explained. The sense of motion and realism in the carvings hinted at the skill of the maker.

Screenshot showing the cane (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the cane (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

All the details pointed to a craftsman likely trained in the trades, possibly in a carving shop, dating back to the late 19th or early 20th century. Speculating on the origins, the guest mentioned that he thought the cane may have come from Louisiana. “Horned toads are arid desert. And the alligators are more Eastern, Gulf U.S., and they meet in Louisiana,” he reasoned. The appraiser nodded but explained that tracing the exact origins can be difficult. “It’s hard to pinpoint it that way. Some of these are the experience of the carver, where he grew up, where he is now," Katz said. Beyond the craftsmanship and complexity, what truly stunned the guest was the value the appraiser assigned to the piece.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“A fair retail valuation for this would be $6,000 to $8,000,” he revealed calmly. The guest could barely contain his surprise, exclaiming, “Oh, my God. I had absolutely no idea. Oh! Great. That's fantastic.” His astonishment and joy were palpable as he laughed in disbelief. This was a huge increase in value as the guest only paid $250 for the cane.

 

“Some of these carvers did not paint them intentionally, because this thick lead paint back in the 19th century, all of this detail would just disappear,” the appraiser noted. The choice to leave it unpainted preserved the remarkable intricacy of the cane, which likely played a key role in its high valuation.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
The guest had stumbled into the rare artifact online and didn't have to shell out a lot for it.
5 hours ago
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
Jennings answered the question that was making the rounds on social media for quite some time.
6 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
While her letter picks gave her just one clue, Angie nailed the final puzzle in seconds.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
While the player wasn't too bothered with the loss, fans didn't seem to let it go.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
NEWS
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
This wasn't the first time that a contestant made a fool of himself on the show.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
Even the stingy star of the show, Rick Harrison couldn't resist paying top dollar for the item.
2 days ago
Barbara Corcoran steals a deal from Kevin O'Leary on 'Shark Tank': 'I want to save you from this guy'
NEWS
Barbara Corcoran steals a deal from Kevin O'Leary on 'Shark Tank': 'I want to save you from this guy'
Kevin O'Leary's deal did offer more capital but didn't align with Strauss's goals.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
Harvey was waiting for a long time for someone to give that answer.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
All the guest could say was, "I am never going to be able to talk to my wife again."
5 days ago
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
The TikTok creator claimed that the brand is trying to gain attention, but some viewers disagree.
6 days ago
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
NEWS
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
Harris made a last ditch attempt for the 'Holy Grail' item but it didn't go as he expected it to.
6 days ago
Jason Derulo and 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest do a fun victory dance after massive win
NEWS
Jason Derulo and 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest do a fun victory dance after massive win
Jay Tope, who lost $75,000 earlier in the week, redeemed himself while playing with the star.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders leave empty-handed simply because they didn't want to reveal one detail
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders leave empty-handed simply because they didn't want to reveal one detail
While the question was direct, the entrepreneurs kept beating around the bush.
7 days ago
Costco shoppers are just finding out they can now buy a popular 'Price Is Right' game in stores
COSTCO
Costco shoppers are just finding out they can now buy a popular 'Price Is Right' game in stores
Fans are posting videos of the game that they discovered at Costco retail stores.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks down in tears after winning a Toyota Corolla in tricky game
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks down in tears after winning a Toyota Corolla in tricky game
Catherine also got some help from her mother who was sitting in the studio audience.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loved what was written on player's shirt who had also won a car
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loved what was written on player's shirt who had also won a car
As David walked up to the host, Carey immediately noticed his clothes and said, "What a great shirt!"
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car and gives Pat Sajak an angry look that viewers noticed instantly
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car and gives Pat Sajak an angry look that viewers noticed instantly
Even the fans agreed that the answer to the puzzle was just too random for someone to guess.
Apr 14, 2025
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant does 20 push-ups with the show's model after winning a car
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant does 20 push-ups with the show's model after winning a car
The winner and the model astonished the audience and the host Drew Carey.
Apr 14, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of his 1958 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of his 1958 sculpture
Even the show's expert was amazed to see the sculpture that was created by a famous painter.
Apr 13, 2025
'Price is Right' contestant gets lucky and unlocks a brand new car in tricky game
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant gets lucky and unlocks a brand new car in tricky game
Debra won the game "Master Key" which tests both the player's pricing skills and luck.
Apr 13, 2025