Jennifer Jason Leigh is an iconic American actress known for her versatile performances on both screen and stage. Born on February 5, 1962, in Los Angeles, California, Leigh rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the 1982 film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Over the years, she has earned critical acclaim for her roles in various films and television series and has a net worth of $5 million.

Jennifer Jason Leigh speaks onstage at the 68th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Her acting career, which spans several decades, has been Leigh's primary source of income. She has starred in a wide range of films and television shows, showcasing her versatility and talents. Her passion for acting has secured her roles in independent as well as mainstream projects.

Producer Rosa Tran, directors Duke Johnson, and Charlie Kaufman, actors Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tom Noonan attend a photocall for "Anomalisa" during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2015, in Venice, Italy | Getty Images | Photo by Franco Origlia

Jennifer Jason Leigh's career highlights

Leigh's career is a dazzling tapestry woven with diverse roles and magnetic performances that have captivated audiences across screens big and small. From her early days as Stacy Hamilton in the cult classic "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" to her gripping portrayal of the overprotective mother Elsa Gardner in the Netflix hit "Atypical," Leigh's journey through the world of entertainment has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. With each role, she effortlessly delved into the psyche of her characters, seamlessly embodying the essence of each persona, be it the neurotic women in low-budget thrillers or the mentally tormented souls in psychological dramas. She has graced Broadway stages with her presence, infusing life into iconic roles such as Sally Bowles in "Cabaret" and Beverly in "Abigail's Party." Through her compelling performances, Leigh has carved a niche for herself in the history of entertainment.

Leigh was born on February 5, 1962, in Hollywood, California. She comes from a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry. Her father is actor Vic Morrow, and her mother is screenwriter Barbara Turner. In 2005, Leigh married writer-director Noah Baumbach, with whom she had a son. The couple collaborated on various projects, including "Margot at the Wedding" and "Greenberg." However, due to irreconcilable differences, their marriage ended in divorce in 2013.

Tuva Novotny, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Natalie Portman attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Annihilation" | Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Throughout her career, Leigh has received critical acclaim and recognition for her acting talents. She has been nominated for various honors. One of her significant nominations was for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight." While Leigh is a renowned actress, she does not maintain an active presence on social media. She tends to keep her personal life private, and her online presence very limited.

