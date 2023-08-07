"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is one of those multitaskers in Hollywood who are not only known for their acting and direction skills, but also for screenwriting. The Golden Globe-nominated actor has been associated with film projects like "Frances Ha," "Greenberg," "To Rome With Love," "Isle Of Dogs," "White Noise," "Damsels In Distress," and "Mistress America."

With a career spanning over a decade in Hollywood, Greta Gerwig has worked with some of the most influential faces in the world of entertainment like Wes Anderson, Woody Allen and Whit Stillman.

Image Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig was born Greta Celeste Gerwig on August 4, 1983, in Sacramento, California. Her father Gordon was employed in the small business loans division at a credit union and her mother worked as an OB-GYN nurse.

In late 2011, Gerwig initiated a romantic relationship with fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach and they welcomed their first son, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, in 2019. They welcomed another son this year. The connection between Gerwig and Baumbach began when he cast her in "Greenberg," and their collaboration extended to co-writing projects such as "Mistress America," "Frances Ha" and "Barbie."

What is Greta Gerwig's net worth?

Greta Gerwig, American actress, screenwriter, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Known for her impactful contributions, she gained acclaim for her roles and creative involvement in various films.

Greta Gerwig achieved a historic milestone as she entered the billion-dollar club as the first female director. Her movie "Barbie" crossed the $1 billion worldwide box office mark in just 17 days after its release. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, "Barbie" raked in a substantial $459 million in the US and an impressive $572 million internationally since its premiere on July 21, 2023, amassing a grand total of $1.03 billion in earnings, per Forbes.

Image Source: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Attaining the "Barbillion" milestone (a term coined by Warner Bros) is a remarkable accomplishment. Only a handful of films, five in total, have achieved this since the onset of the pandemic. This exclusive list includes recent releases like "The Super Mario Brothers Movie," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Jurassic World Dominion," and the sequel to "Avatar." "Barbie's" opening dethroned "The Super Mario Bros" for the largest-grossing day of 2023, bringing in $70.8 million compared to "Mario Bros'" $54.8 million, per MEA Worldwide.

Gerwig has garnered three Academy Award nods: Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for "Lady Bird" (2018), and Best Adapted Screenplay for "Little Women" (2020). She's also received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for "Frances Ha" (2014), "Lady Bird" (2018), and "Little Women" (2020).

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists recognized her with 11 nominations, awarding her titles like Best Woman Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. She's been honored by film critics' societies for "Lady Bird," winning Best Screenplay from various groups. Gerwig's narrative prowess earned her a National Society of Film Critics award for Best Director and Best Screenplay for "Lady Bird" and she's been acknowledged by the Women Film Critics Circle as Best Woman Storyteller for both films.

Image Source: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/ Getty Images

Her talents were also noted by the Writers Guild of America, earning her nominations for Best Original Screenplay ("Lady Bird") and Best Adapted Screenplay ("Little Women"). " I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting," said Gerwig of her upcoming project—two films based on "The Chronicles of Narnia" for Netflix, per Collider. With her love for adventurous projects, Gerwig is sure to scale greater heights in artistic and financial success in the coming years.

