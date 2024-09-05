Waitress left stunned after Post Malone leaves her the 'biggest tip of her life in 20 years'

Besides his stellar singing talent, Austin Richard Post, commonly known as Post Malone, possesses another admirable trait: his generosity when it comes to tipping! Last year, the singer gave a huge tip to a server, leaving him amazed. A Reddit user shared their excitement about Malone's visit to their workplace in November. The artist's bill totaled nearly $3,500 and without hesitation, he doubled his server's earnings by leaving a substantial tip.

In the original post in the subreddit r/Serverlife, OP attaches a photo of the original cheque and writes, "Been serving nearly 20 years and by far the best tip I have ever received. Such a genuine and cool dude. This begs the question. Which celebrities have you served that were generous? Any surprisingly cheap celebrities?"

The snapshot revealed that Malone added an extra $3,000 to his $3,472 tab, bringing the total to $6,472. Reddit users were quick to chime in on the discussion. One user claimed they'd also received a big tip from the singer in the past, saying: "I worked his birthday party this year and he tipped each of us servers $1000, for maybe 5 hours of work and was ridiculously sweet."

Another server recounted serving Earl Sweatshirt, saying, "I used to work at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. One day, this group of young, black customers walked in, and most of the waitstaff hesitated to serve them. Despite it being out of my assigned section, I eagerly took their table. It turns out, that 'kid' was Earl Sweatshirt."

The commenter went on to mention how Sweatshirt always tipped them 100% and consistently spent a significant amount whenever he visited. "He never complained, always requested my service, and I have immense respect and affection for him," the server added.

Seems like there are too many generous celebrities who spare no expense on their favored servers. Speaking of Martin Sheen, one user commented, "The staff mentioned he consistently tipped 100% and would frequently cover the bill for everyone present that evening. A truly admirable individual,"

While figures like Malone, Sweatshirt, and Sheen are known for their generous tipping, contrasting stories emerged, such as Noah Cyrus allegedly visiting a restaurant and leaving a tip of less than 15%. The commenter also detailed how the celebrity's party went on until closing time and that they settled half the bill in cash, and the remainder on a card.

The comment also spoke about Katy Perry, who came along with her partner Orlando Bloom, and their two kids. "Orlando didn’t talk other than ordering. They had their kids with them. She tipped 25% in cash. Orlando tipped less than 20% (yes they were on separate checks)." The comment read.

Despite some pushback against the tipping culture, it's undeniable that a tip of 50% or more can significantly impact servers, many of whom earn low wages. According to Forbes, the minimum wage for tipped workers has consistently remained lower than the standard minimum wage.

Furthermore, American laws still permit employers to utilize tip credit to bridge the gap, resulting in these workers receiving wages close to $7.25 per hour.

