How 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Became One Of The Highest Paid Celebrities In The World

Katy Perry is one of the highest-paid celebrities on the planet. After making it big with her songs like "I Kissed a Girl", Perry has dominated the industry for almost two decades with an unbeatable track record. Even as Perry's songs have been underperforming and not dominating the Billboard charts like they once did, she remains a powerhouse and one of the most successful women in pop. Perry continues to make millions of dollars every year as a judge on the American Idol series. She has judged six seasons so far.

As per Forbes, Perry makes $25 million per season of American Idol.

Katy Perry Dropped Out Of School To Pursue A Career In Music

Perry was born in Santa Barabara, California, on October 25, 1984, to Pentecostal pastors and had a very strict upbringing. According to British film magazine Empire, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson was only allowed to sing gospel music at home. During her first year of high school, Perry decided to pursue music with the stage name Katy Hudson and released her first album. She signed a deal with Capitol Music Group in 2007 and that is when she finally adopted her stage name, Katy Perry.

In 2010, she released her third studio album "Teenage Dream", which topped the Billboard 200 chart and gave the world singles like "Teenage Dream", "Firework", "California Gurls", and "E.T.". This was the album that broke King of Pop's records for the album "Bad". This was a huge milestone for Perry. Her music appeals to mainstream pop audiences. She is the only artist who featured on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for 52 consecutive weeks. In 2011, she finished a record breaking 69 consecutive week run in the Hot 100's top 10.

Katy Perry - Net Worth

Katy Perry earned $83 million between June 2017 and July 2018 and surpassed Taylor Swift and Beyonce to become the most-paid women in music. One can assume that a major stack came from her fifth album that year, however, a bulk of Perry's earnings actually came from the concerts and ABC’s reboot of American Idol. She makes $20-25 million per season of American Idol. She has various brand deals which include, Proactiv, Adidas, Coty, Claire's, H&M, Covergirl, and Pepsi. However, her biggest earning, $168 million, comes from her residency in Las Vegas. So, how much is her net worth then? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katy Perry currently stands at an impressive estimated net worth of $330 million.

One of The World's Highest Paid Celebrities

Katy Perry is a tremendous entrepreneur who adapted to the times. She has always known how to create a strategy that will help her excel. Her glitzy, over-the-top style makes her songs and performances hard to forget. Last year, Vogue had called her the "reigning queen of camp".

"She has a talent for reaching a very wide audience, and her themes resonate across cultures, race and gender," Chuck Leavell, keyboardist for the Rolling Stones, told Forbes in 2015. "The music matches well with the lyrics, and the tunes are infectious. She is a true global artist," Leavell added. In 2015, as per the publication, Perry was averaging a staggering $20 per head, per night in only merchandise sales on her tour. It's a lot of things put together at the right time that has allowed Perry to retain a position among the world's highest-paid celebrities for more than a decade now.