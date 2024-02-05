What Is Rapper Earl Sweatshirt's Net Worth?

Name Earl Sweatshirt Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Concerts and tours, Music Festivals, Album Sales, Live Shows Date of Birth February 24, 1994 Age 29 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Singer, Record Producer, Songwriter, Actor

Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, widely recognized as Earl Sweatshirt, is a singer, rapper, and songwriter. He has a net worth of $4 million. Sweatshirt made his debut in 2010, with the mixtape "Earl." Sweatshirt's catalog of timeless tracks includes standout compositions like "All In," "Hive," "Insider," "Azucar," "Old Friend," "Chum," "Molasses," "Sunday," "Shattered Dreams," and "Riot."

Earl Sweatshirt performs during the NBA Leather tour. Photo by Tim Mosenfelder | Getty Images

The rapper earns most of his revenue from concerts, live shows, music festivals, and album sales. Some of the albums that catapulted Sweatshirt to fame include "Voir Dire," "Doris," "Sick!," "Earl," "Feet of Clay," "Solace," and "I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside." He has collaborated with various artists, including Vince Staples, RZA, Casey Veggies, and the late Mac Miller.

The prices for Sweatshirt's concerts are $44.00 to $120.00 per ticket. For special events, the cost of a live performance can range from $50,000 to $100,000. The rapper has appeared in various live shows and podcasts. He takes inspiration from artists like Eminem, Kanye West, Jay Z, MF DOOM, and CamRon.

Vince Staples (L) and Earl Sweatshirt. Photo by Tim Mosenfelder | Getty Images

Earl Sweatshirt’s career

Sweatshirt started his rap journey in the seventh grade. In 2007, he gained initial recognition with the mixtape "Kitchen Cutlery" under the pseudonym Sly Tendencies. Discovered by Tyler, the Creator, he changed his name to Earl Sweatshirt and joined Odd Future. His most recent project, "Voir Dire," generated attention for its unique release on Gala Music and later on major streaming platforms.

In 2011, he earned the title of "hip-hop prodigy" and was branded by The New Yorker as "the most exciting rapper to emerge in years, a virtuoso who was just starting to figure out what he could do with words." He is recognized for his commanding voice, often described as a "deep baritone," adding a unique dimension to his artistry.

Sweatshirt was born on February 24, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of Cheryl Harris, a law professor and critical race theorist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Keorapetse Kgositsile, a South African poet and political activist. The couple separated when Sweatshirt was six years old. He attended the UCLA Lab School in Los Angeles and New Roads Middle School & High School in Santa Monica, California.

at this point some of yall are caught in a loop cycle of seeing my name pop up and responding w 'drop music' or 'wheres the music' lmaoo I been dropping pretty consistently for the last 3 years can we update the discourse / call and response?? — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) June 20, 2023

Instagram 1.1 Million Followers Twitter 2.1 Million Followers Facebook 873K Followers Youtube 468K Subscribers

- MtvU Woodie Awards 2013 (Winner): Breaking Woodie Award

- Grammy Awards 2013 (Nominee): Album of the Year for the Album "Channel Orange"

- BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 (Nominee): Rookie of the Year

What is Earl Sweatshirt's real name?

Earl Sweatshirt's real name is Thebe Neruda Kgositsile.

Is Earl Sweatshirt a member of Odd Future?

Yes, Sweatshirt is a member of Odd Future or OFWGKTA along with Tyler the Creator, Jasper Dolphin, Travis "Taco" Bennett, and others.

How old is Earl Sweatshirt?

Earl Sweatshirt is 24 years old

