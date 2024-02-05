What Is Rapper Earl Sweatshirt's Net Worth?
|Name
|Earl Sweatshirt
|Net Worth
|$4 Million
|Sources of Income
|Concerts and tours, Music Festivals, Album Sales, Live Shows
|Date of Birth
|February 24, 1994
|Age
|29 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Rapper, Singer, Record Producer, Songwriter, Actor
Earl Sweatshirt’s net worth
Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, widely recognized as Earl Sweatshirt, is a singer, rapper, and songwriter. He has a net worth of $4 million. Sweatshirt made his debut in 2010, with the mixtape "Earl." Sweatshirt's catalog of timeless tracks includes standout compositions like "All In," "Hive," "Insider," "Azucar," "Old Friend," "Chum," "Molasses," "Sunday," "Shattered Dreams," and "Riot."
What are Earl Sweatshirt’s sources of income?
The rapper earns most of his revenue from concerts, live shows, music festivals, and album sales. Some of the albums that catapulted Sweatshirt to fame include "Voir Dire," "Doris," "Sick!," "Earl," "Feet of Clay," "Solace," and "I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside." He has collaborated with various artists, including Vince Staples, RZA, Casey Veggies, and the late Mac Miller.
The prices for Sweatshirt's concerts are $44.00 to $120.00 per ticket. For special events, the cost of a live performance can range from $50,000 to $100,000. The rapper has appeared in various live shows and podcasts. He takes inspiration from artists like Eminem, Kanye West, Jay Z, MF DOOM, and CamRon.
Earl Sweatshirt’s career
Sweatshirt started his rap journey in the seventh grade. In 2007, he gained initial recognition with the mixtape "Kitchen Cutlery" under the pseudonym Sly Tendencies. Discovered by Tyler, the Creator, he changed his name to Earl Sweatshirt and joined Odd Future. His most recent project, "Voir Dire," generated attention for its unique release on Gala Music and later on major streaming platforms.
In 2011, he earned the title of "hip-hop prodigy" and was branded by The New Yorker as "the most exciting rapper to emerge in years, a virtuoso who was just starting to figure out what he could do with words." He is recognized for his commanding voice, often described as a "deep baritone," adding a unique dimension to his artistry.
Earl Sweatshirt’s personal life
Sweatshirt was born on February 24, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of Cheryl Harris, a law professor and critical race theorist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Keorapetse Kgositsile, a South African poet and political activist. The couple separated when Sweatshirt was six years old. He attended the UCLA Lab School in Los Angeles and New Roads Middle School & High School in Santa Monica, California.
at this point some of yall are caught in a loop cycle of seeing my name pop up and responding w 'drop music' or 'wheres the music' lmaoo I been dropping pretty consistently for the last 3 years can we update the discourse / call and response??— thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) June 20, 2023
Earl Sweatshirt’s Social Media following
|1.1 Million Followers
|2.1 Million Followers
|873K Followers
|Youtube
|468K Subscribers
Earl Sweatshirt’s awards & nominations
- MtvU Woodie Awards 2013 (Winner): Breaking Woodie Award
- Grammy Awards 2013 (Nominee): Album of the Year for the Album "Channel Orange"
- BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 (Nominee): Rookie of the Year
FAQs
What is Earl Sweatshirt's real name?
Earl Sweatshirt's real name is Thebe Neruda Kgositsile.
Is Earl Sweatshirt a member of Odd Future?
Yes, Sweatshirt is a member of Odd Future or OFWGKTA along with Tyler the Creator, Jasper Dolphin, Travis "Taco" Bennett, and others.
How old is Earl Sweatshirt?
Earl Sweatshirt is 24 years old
