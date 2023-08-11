The talented American actor, Angus Cloud Hickey renowned for his role as Fezco in the HBO series "Euphoria" (2019–2022) passed away on July 31, 2023. Per a family statement, the actor “intensely struggled” after the sudden demise of his father, Conor Hickey in May 2023. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” reads Hickey's "Euphoria" co-star and his college classmate, Zendaya's tribute to the late actor, per Yahoo!Movies.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/G92zRWkbfH — HBO (@HBO) July 31, 2023

Alongside his notable performance in "Euphoria," Hickey made appearances in independent films like "North Hollywood" (2021) and "The Line" (2023), with a posthumous role in the upcoming film "Freaky Tales." Beyond acting, Angus Cloud also graced music videos by renowned artists like Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, Becky G, and Karol G. Let's have a look at his rise to stardom.

What was Angus Cloud Hickey's net worth?

Angus Cloud Hickey had a net worth of $5 million, per Marca and CA Knowledge. Being relatively new to the industry, he was on the lower end of the pay scale for the "Euphoria" cast, but after his stellar performance in the second season, he was supposed to get a significant hike in season 3.

The 25-year-old actor earned an estimated annual salary of $0.3 million, per CA Knowledge.

From chicken and waffles to "Euphoria"

Angus Cloud Hickey was discovered by casting director Jennifer Venditti while employed at a chicken and waffles restaurant near Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. She was seeking cast members for a new show, which turned out to be Sam Levinson's "Euphoria," a teen drama that premiered on HBO in 2019. Based on an Israeli TV series of the same name, "Euphoria" follows a group of high school students as they navigate love, family, friendship, sex, drugs, and identity.

In the show, Hickey takes on the role of Fezco, a local drug dealer with a close bond to teenage addict Rue Bennett, portrayed by Zendaya. The series also features talented actors like Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Storm Reid, among others. Additionally, in the second season, Javon Walton joined the main cast as Ashtray, Fez's unofficially adopted little brother.

After achieving fame with "Euphoria," Hickey made his feature film debut in the 2021 skateboarding drama "North Hollywood." Directed and written by Mikey Alfred, the film revolves around the character of Ryder McLaughlin, a high school graduate with aspirations of becoming a professional skateboarder. Hickey portrays the supporting role of Walker in the film, which also features Vince Vaughn, Miranda Cosgrove, Nico Hiraga, Aramis Hudson, Gillian Jacobs, and Griffin Gluck. The movie premiered at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, marking the venue's first public event in March 2021.

Hickey was part of the cast for the 2022 adaptation of the war novel "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien. Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film stars Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan, Stephan James, Pete Davidson, Ashton Sanders, and Bill Skarsgard, among others. Furthermore, Cloud co-stars in the 2022 horror thriller "Your Lucky Day," written and directed by Dan Brown.

Apart from his work in television and film, Hickey appeared in music videos. In 2020, he starred in Noah Cyrus' music video for the song "All Three," directed by Tyler Shields. Two years later, Hickey was featured in Juice WRLD's music video, "Cigarettes," directed by Steve Cannon.

In addition to his creative ventures, Hickey was the face of Polo Ralph Lauren Fragrances and had evolved into a fashion icon. He also became a brand partner and face of the energy drink Rockstar in October 2022.

Welcome to the #RockstarEnergy family @AngusCloud. We’ve got some big things coming. 🤝👀⭐ pic.twitter.com/yL6Ibz6smY — Rockstar Energy Drink (@rockstarenergy) October 13, 2022



Social media following

Angus Cloud Hickey was active and popular on social media with his Instagram profile boasting 7.4 million followers as of August 11, 2023, and 1.5 million followers on Twitter. He remained humble till his last day, calling himself a "regular dude" and "uncomfortable with attention." I don’t want to be special....I don’t want people to open doors for me like I’m like a prince. I do really appreciate it, though,” he once told The Face.