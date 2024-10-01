ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Judy Sheindlin’s massive salary for each 'Judge Judy' episode shows why she's one of TV’s highest-paid stars

What's Judy “Judge Judy” Sheindlin’s salary per episode? Here’s what we know about the TV judge and her new IMDb TV show, ‘Judy Justice.’
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Source: Getty Images |Handout
Source: Getty Images |Handout
 

Estimating Judge Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode is tricky — she considers it “a little unseemly” to talk about her compensation — but it’s safe to say the 78-year-old is still one of the highest-paid personalities on television. Her longtime court show Judge Judy ended in July 2021, but Sheindlin returned to TV as the star of Judy Justice, an IMDb TV series that hit Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service on Nov. 1, 2021.

So, how what is Judge Judy's salary per episode?

 

“The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan family Court, brings her signature blend of sharp wit and wisdom, hilarious candor, and unwavering honesty that has made her America’s favorite judge for over 25 years, as she presides over real cases, arbitrates binding decisions, and delivers what only she can: ‘Judy Justice,’” Amazon Studios says.

With two seasons of Judy Justice already out, here’s what we know about Sheindlin’s finances.

Judy Sheindlin on 'Judy Justice'
Source: IMDb TV

Judy Sheindlin on 'Judy Justice'

What is Judge Judy's salary?

 

In November 2018, Forbes named Sheindlin the world’s highest-paid TV host, noting that she was receiving $47 million per year for hosting Judge Judy and producing the syndicated court show Hot Bench. She earned three times that amount the prior year, since she got an estimated $100 million from selling the rights to the Judge Judy library to CBS.

And in May 2021, Sheindlin indicated that she was earning at least that much for Judy Justice. “Without giving you specifics, because that's a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It's been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life. So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Judge Judy (@judgejudysheindlin)

How many episodes of ‘Judy Justice’ are there?

 

Talking to Page Six in November 2020, Sheindlin said she would be delivering 120 episodes of Judy Justice — for starters, at least. “My sense is the audience can take a little more of me,” she said. In fact, Deadline reported that IMDb TV’s Judy Justice order is believed to be the largest initial order for a streaming service.

“Program, characters, the set, everything will be different,” Sheindlin added in her Page Six interview. “Me, the same. Me always in the middle chair. Governing by committee is not my strong suit. And unless the audience wants to see me in a two-piece bathing suit, I’ll wear a robe. Different color. Maybe eggplant color. I didn’t want to retire. I don’t have hobbies. I enjoy working. Another thing: It’s streaming. On a rainy weekend, with enough vodka, I can download me anytime.”

For the sake of argument, if Sheindlin is earning still $47 million per year, and if she’s delivering all 120 episodes over the span of 365 days, that would put her salary-per-episode at more than $391,000 per episode. Other TV stars earn more per episode — Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon make $2 million for each episode of The Morning Show, according to TheRichest — but it seems Sheindlin has them beat by volume!

 

Judith Susan Sheindlin

Judge and TV personality

Net worth: $440 million

Scheindlin was reportedly born to German-Jewish and Russian-Jewish parents. For years, she served as the star of Judge Judy, but after that ended in July 2021, she embarked on a new journey with Amazon and is featured in the show Judy Justice.

Birthdate: Oct. 21, 1942

Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Education: Earned her BA from American University

Earned her JD from New York Law School

Spouse: Jerry Sheindlin

Kids: 5 (2 from her previous marriage with Ronald Levy)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Judge Judy (@judgejudysheindlin)

What is Judge Judy's net worth?

Given the generous salary she collects annually, it isn't surprising to hear that Judge Judy's net worth stands at $440 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With that amount of wealth, Sheindlin has been able to spend frivolously. She once owned a 152-foot-long yacht named Triumphant Lady that she sold for $6.9 million, and owns properties in Beverly Hills, Newport, and Naples, per E! News.

This article was originally published one year ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Judy Sheindlin’s massive salary for each 'Judge Judy' episode shows why she's one of TV’s highest-paid stars
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin’s massive salary for each 'Judge Judy' episode shows why she's one of TV’s highest-paid stars
What's Judy “Judge Judy” Sheindlin’s salary per episode? Here’s what we know about the TV judge and her new IMDb TV show, ‘Judy Justice.’
3 hours ago
J.D. Vance complains that eggs cost 'about $4' — as he stands right in front of a $2.99 price tag
NEWS
J.D. Vance complains that eggs cost 'about $4' — as he stands right in front of a $2.99 price tag
Vance claims that the Biden administration's policies have pushed grocery prices over the edge with eggs costing $4 a dozen.
15 hours ago
Teacher shows Kendrick Lamar video in class. Now, a Connecticut town has to pay $100,000 because of it
NEWS
Teacher shows Kendrick Lamar video in class. Now, a Connecticut town has to pay $100,000 because of it
The lawsuit claimed that a student suffered emotional distress and PTSD due to the violent scenes.
19 hours ago
What Michael Jordan earns from his Air Jordan brand surpasses even the wildest estimates
NEWS
What Michael Jordan earns from his Air Jordan brand surpasses even the wildest estimates
How much does Michael Jordan make from Jordans? See what the NBA alum has reportedly earned from his lucrative shoe deal with Nike.
1 day ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
1 day ago
Georgia man gets $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 35 mph over the limit, and it wasn't a mistake
NEWS
Georgia man gets $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 35 mph over the limit, and it wasn't a mistake
In Georgia, the maximum fine for traffic violations and misdemeanor was $1,000 and $5,000 in cases of aggravated misdemeanor
1 day ago
Shaquille O’Neal once found David Beckham's wallet and hilariously 'revealed' what was inside
NEWS
Shaquille O’Neal once found David Beckham's wallet and hilariously 'revealed' what was inside
"Detective O'Neal" was walking around in LA when he found the soccer legend's wallet.
2 days ago
United Airlines once faced a $180 million loss. All they did was refuse to pay for a broken guitar
NEWS
United Airlines once faced a $180 million loss. All they did was refuse to pay for a broken guitar
The incident damaged the airline's reputation causing a 10% drop or a $180 million loss in the stock market.
2 days ago
Storage Wars buyer found some paintings inside his $3,600 locker. Then, an expert told him its real value
NEWS
Storage Wars buyer found some paintings inside his $3,600 locker. Then, an expert told him its real value
The locker contained original works of Mexican artist and photographer Frank Gutierrez.
2 days ago
Michelle Obama shows up at Costco promoting a new product that the kids are going to love
COSTCO
Michelle Obama shows up at Costco promoting a new product that the kids are going to love
According to reports, the former first lady is the co-founder and a strategic partner of Plezi Nutrition.
2 days ago
Jeff Bezos could easily end U.S. hunger with his massive wealth as per estimates. But would he?
NEWS
Jeff Bezos could easily end U.S. hunger with his massive wealth as per estimates. But would he?
How much money could Jeff Bezos give everyone in the world? See statistics about the Amazon founder’s massive net worth and how it could be spent.
3 days ago
The prize money for 'Family Feud' is still the same as it was in 2001 and yes, it's awfully low
NEWS
The prize money for 'Family Feud' is still the same as it was in 2001 and yes, it's awfully low
The iconic show first aired in 1976, and at the time, the maximum prize for the Fast Money round was $5,000.
3 days ago
Prince Harry gets $10 million inheritance from Royals that might help him 'afford' his lifestyle
NEWS
Prince Harry gets $10 million inheritance from Royals that might help him 'afford' his lifestyle
Prince Harry received the inheritance from his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.
3 days ago
Man wanted to give $150 to charity. A typo saw him donate $15,000 and become an accidental 'hero' instead
NEWS
Man wanted to give $150 to charity. A typo saw him donate $15,000 and become an accidental 'hero' instead
As his post about the accident got a lot of traction online, the charity received more donations.
3 days ago
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball had slipped through fans’ hands. Now, it's worth $500,000
NEWS
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball had slipped through fans’ hands. Now, it's worth $500,000
As the ball sailed into the stands, two fans, Ryan Wold and Max Matus, nearly had history in their palms.
4 days ago
Keanu Reeves, who is worth $300 million, is 'embarrassed' by his fortune so he donates most of it
NEWS
Keanu Reeves, who is worth $300 million, is 'embarrassed' by his fortune so he donates most of it
Reeves donated a whopping $31.5 million, partly to support his younger sister Kim, who has been battling cancer for more than eight years.
4 days ago
The 'Split or Steal' game show dominated TV, but a genius player ruined game’s entire premise with a single move
NEWS
The 'Split or Steal' game show dominated TV, but a genius player ruined game’s entire premise with a single move
The man forced his opponent into making a choice that favored him
4 days ago
South Carolina found $1.8 billion in a mysterious bank account but has no idea where it came from
NEWS
South Carolina found $1.8 billion in a mysterious bank account but has no idea where it came from
The investigation into the matter has raised more questions than answers.
5 days ago
Shopper complains about selling 'woody' chicken in Costco, so the CEO himself stepped up to address it
COSTCO
Shopper complains about selling 'woody' chicken in Costco, so the CEO himself stepped up to address it
Costco President and CEO Ron Vachris proved that Costco always puts its members first.
5 days ago
Fake parking tickets are on the rise, so here's how you can always be one step ahead
NEWS
Fake parking tickets are on the rise, so here's how you can always be one step ahead
If you ever receive a parking ticket, whether it be in a parking garage or pay-for-parking lot, it might not be real.
6 days ago