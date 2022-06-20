Judge Greg Mathis’ ‘Gang to Gavel’ Story Led To Millions of Dollars and TV Fame

According to The Richest, Judge Mathis is worth an estimated $20 million in 2022, thanks to his long-running television and law career, and his other ventures including writing best-selling books.

Mathis spent some time as a young man in a gang in Detroit and even went to jail. He was released on early probation due to his mother’s illness. Mathis worked as a Superior Court judge in Michigan’s 36th District after earning his law degree.