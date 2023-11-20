In the complex world of dating, every detail counts. From the choice of venue to the outfit, people often scrutinize everything. But what about the often-overlooked accessory that makes an appearance right before the check arrives? Yes, we are talking about credit cards, and according to Gen Z finance expert Danny (@dimeswithdanny), they spill the beans on a guy's financial status, habits, and maybe even his relationship potential.

When the Amex Platinum hits the table, you better believe it's a power move. Danny asserts that a guy wielding this card is probably hauling in over 200K, likely in finance or tech. But beware, this card screams "jet-setter" more than "foodie." According to Danny, it's a red flag if you're looking for a dinner companion rather than a travel buddy. And oh, don't bother asking about the card unless you're ready for a monologue. Danny suggests, "If you're after a sugar daddy, keep the date going - you're in for a trip."

Let's also talk about the Discover IT card. According to Danny, this one tells a story of loyalty and commitment. While it might be seen as a beginner's card, he argues that it indicates a man who's in it for the long haul. Sure, he might have low credit, but he's working on it. Yellow flag, but not a deal-breaker. Danny playfully assures, "He might have low credit, and you know what? He's working on it. So, yellow flag."

Image Source: TikTok | @dimeswithdanny

If the Capital One Venture X graces your dinner table, according to Danny, you might want to consider putting a ring on it. This card, he says, signifies a guy who's not overly boujee but knows how to make the most of his money. Honest, financially savvy, and an avid traveler, this card indicates that he's the complete package. Danny humorously suggests, "Marry him on the spot."

But what about the grandpa move? If a man pays with cold, hard cash, Danny's got the perfect quip, "Why are you literally on a date with a grandpa? Let this man rest." Commenters resonated with these insights, with @michellered0 confessing that cash payments make her feel like a "side piece," and @tacobell_connoisseur27 realizing the significance of the Amex Platinum.

Image Source: TikTok | @dimeswithdanny

Danny doesn't stop at just three cards. In part two of his series, he describes the allure of the Chase Sapphire card dubbing it the "Boujee travel daddy card." This, he says, is a green flag, urging viewers to keep a man who flaunts this plastic. Then there's the mysterious Amex Black Card, also known as the "Centurion card." Danny warns that if a guy pulls this out, he might be a bit too mature for his audience. The verdict? Filthy rich. In the third part, Danny addresses the commoner, the debit card wielder. According to him, this move screams financial unsophistication. "If a man pulls out a debit card to pay the bill, he's not at all financially savvy," he remarks.

In the grand scheme of dating, credit cards may seem like an odd metric for judgment, but according to Danny, they tell a tale. From the jet-setting Amex Platinum to the commitment-signifying Discover IT and the marriage-material Capital One Venture X, each card speaks volumes about the man flashing it. So, the next time you find yourself on a first date, take a peek at the plastic, it might just save you from a financial faux pas. As @alessia.malkova wisely puts it, "Idc which card, as long as he pays." As Danny would say, "Keep this man!" or maybe, just maybe, "Marry him on the spot." After all, love might be priceless, but a good credit score? That's a whole different story.

