American Express Platinum Card Has a High Annual Fee, Can Pay for Itself

The annual fee for the American Express Platinum Card is undeniably steep, but if you avail yourself all of the benefits of being a Platinum Cardholder, the card will more than pay for itself. (Just be sure that the purchases for which you’ll be reimbursed are ones you’d make otherwise.) On its Platinum Card webpage, American Express currently touts that you can get “over $1,500 in Platinum value [with] benefits reimagined across travel, entertainment, and dining.”