Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run

Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.

The December retail sales data on Tuesday showed consumer spending flatlining, and while the stock market reacted poorly to the report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 50,000, a record territory for a third straight session. The record gains were predicted by White House Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro, back when President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, and Wall Street panicked. Now, Navarro says the record is only the beginning as Trump's four-cylinder engines of growth fire forward in an interview with Fox.

White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Drew Angerer)

With the Dow clearing 50,000 faster than the estimated timeline, Navarro told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on 'Mornings with Maria' that "It's nice to be right," reflecting on his prediction in April. He argued that the tariffs were widely misunderstood and viewed in isolation rather than as part of a broader supply-side framework. According to Navarro, the Dow's record run is proof that President Trump's policies were driving growth and not inflation. "What you get with tariffs is you get a massive wave of investment... That increases productivity... Productivity is the key to rising real wages," Navarro explained. He added that the investment surge and strong productivity will, in turn, drive non-inflationary growth, and consumers will feel the impact soon.

Citing the administration's "four engines of growth," he explained that it is a supply-side focused approach where tax cuts stimulate investments, low regulatory burden helps drive profits, a strategic energy market dominance that drives prices down, and finally, the tariffs that drive non-inflationary growth, which is the opposite of what Wall Street expected. He explained that technicians now have no resistance, and there is a lot of room for the market to grow. He claimed the Dow's surge is just beginning, but he wasn't sure if it would hit 100,000 by the end of the current term, as the President had previously claimed.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Navarro further pointed to the ISM Manufacturing Index that jumped over 50, signaling an expansion in manufacturing for the first time since 2022. He noted that the fusion index remained largely below 50 during the Biden administration, and its expansion is proof that President Trump's policies are helping American manufacturing. Navarro further explained that the administration was waiting for the jump following months of capital investment and construction. "You've got to have the construction jobs first, then you get the manufacturing," Navarro said, adding that durable goods orders and GDP growth are now moving in the upward direction.

Representative Image of a worker in a factory (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Don Mason)

Regarding the concern about the weakened labor market, Navarro said that current immigration policies have reshaped the market, and the numbers are no longer comparable to those of the past. He argued that in the previous administration, jobs were created for the "illegal aliens," because of which the numbers rose high, but that is no longer the case. He urged investors to recalibrate expectations around job data, saying, "50,000 a month is going to be more like what we need," Navarro said, arguing the numbers must be viewed in context.

